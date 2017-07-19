Blake Shelton On Adam Levine, ‘I Don’t Want To Hang Out With Him!’

Blake Shelton is opening up about his friendship with The Voice co-star Adam Levine and revealing how much they really hang out when they’re not on-set filming for the popular NBC talent show.

Though they undoubtedly have a bitter rivalry on the show after coaching alongside each other since the series first began in 2011, Shelton admitted in a new interview that their competition also spreads off-screen by revealing that he’s had more than enough of the Maroon 5 frontman after a long day of filming.

“Man, we are together ALL DAY when we are filming The Voice!” Blake told Daily Beast when asked how much time he really spends with Levine and his fellow coaches away from the cameras. “I don’t want to hang out with those people when I’m done!”

But while it seemed like Shelton was confirming a possible feud with Adam his co-coaches when the cameras shut off, it turns out the country star’s remarks were all in good fun.

“No, I’m kidding,” he confirmed, revealing that he, Adam and their fellow coaches do spend time together when they’re not filming for The Voice but don’t get to hang out as much as they’d like to because of their incredibly busy schedules between filming periods.

“We definitely hang out here and there,” Blake said, “it just depends on everyone’s schedule, but whenever we do, we have a lot of fun together.”

But while Blake is joking that he doesn’t want to see Adam off-set, the two have been spending a whole lot of time together recently amid speculation he could be teaming up with another coach, girlfriend Gwen Stefani, on a new duet.

Filming for the upcoming 13th season of The Voice began in late June and Shelton teased that the new coaching line-up, made up of himself, Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, will make a pretty great team when the series returns in September.

“You know Season 13 is going to be good with Jennifer joining, and of course Miley will be back,” the “Honey Bee” singer told the outlet of his and Levine’s new and returning co-stars. “It’s always fun having someone new as it is a bit of a wildcard.”

Blake also teased that having Jennifer join the coaching team for the first time will mean he’s “learning a whole new game” as he learns her techniques when picking teams.

Shelton’s big tease came shortly after he confirmed he was back at work for the NBC show after posting a NSFW photo to Instagram of himself flipping the bird at Adam on the set after they were reunited on June 30.

“Back filming [The Voice]…. Just another day at the office,” Blake captioned the snap, which showed Adam returning the favor and sticking up his middle finger in retaliation.

But it’s not just on Season 13 of The Voice where things are set to get seriously competitive for Blake.

Kelly Clarkson, who will be joining the show in early 2018 for Season 14 alongside Shelton, Levine and another coach to be announced, recently teased that she’s not going to be holding back when it comes to going up against Blake just because they’re friends.

She even playfully slammed the singer and vowed to “annihilate” him.

“I guess it will be a precursor for The Voice,” Clarkson told Chicago Tribune before she teamed up with Shelton to perform at the Warrior Games on July 1, adding, “a precursor to when I annihilate him.”

