Jill Duggar Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To Dad As Husband Derick Dillard Claps Back At Twitter Critics

Jill Duggar Dillard might have her hands full with her own growing family, but the fourth Duggar daughter has taken some time off her schedule to greet her father on his 52nd birthday anyway. Posting a photo on Instagram featuring her father and her firstborn son, Israel, Jill expressed her gratitude to the Duggar patriarch, stating that she considers herself fortunate to have grown up under the guidance of someone as fun, loving and Godly as Jim Bob.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful daddy @duggarfam I am so blessed to have such a great, loving, fun, Godly father. I pray you have a wonderful day today & many more happy years!”

Jill’s recent Instagram upload has been received very warmly by fans of the Duggar family. Over the first 12 hours since the image of Jim Bob and Israel was uploaded, Jill’s post has gained over 34,000 likes and dozens of comments on the social media platform. Many even noted that Israel, who is arguably one of Jim Bob and Michelle’s favorite grandchildren, resembles his grandfather a lot.

“Of all the grandbabies, Israel resembles Grandpa Jim Bob the most. Happy Birthday Mr. Duggar,” one commenter wrote.

“Wow, I always thought Israel looked like his daddy. He looks sooo much like his Grandpa in this picture!!! Happy Birthday Grandpa Duggar!” wrote another.

Jim Bob Duggar’s 52nd birthday has been celebrated by the members of the ever-growing reality TV family. Apart from Jill, Jinger, and her husband Jeremy have also greeted the Duggar patriarch on his birthday. As stated in a previous report by the Inquisitr, Jim Bob also received an intimate greeting from his wife Michelle, who creatively listed down 100 things that she loves about her husband.

While Jill has been on social media greeting her father, her husband, Derick Dillard, has been busy on Twitter as well, clapping back at the family’s critics. After receiving a hateful message on the microblogging platform stating that his family does not need any more children, Derick graciously reminded his critic that the Dillards only have two kids as of date. Thus, for all intents and purposes, Jill and Derick’s family is well within the average size of a conventional American family.

Um… We have 2 kids. That's about as average as it gets. Lol https://t.co/xMKR6nXwOA — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) July 17, 2017

Jill and Derick Dillard recently welcomed the latest addition to their family, Samuel Scott Dillard, who was born through C-section after a grueling 40-hour labor. While the Duggar family and Derick himself have stated that both Jill and baby Samuel are doing well, many fans remain concerned about the mother and the baby’s health.

Concerns about the health condition of Jill and her child were sparked after the first publicly released photo of baby Samuel showed the infant hooked up to a number of medical equipment. Apart from this, the baby’s next photos that were released by the family seemed to indicate that Samuel was jaundice when he was born.

As for Jill, the fourth Duggar daughter was featured in baby Samuel’s public photo album, but apart from that, there has been no word about the status of Jill’s health to date. This, of course, has managed to get numerous Duggar family fans concerned, considering that Jill just went through a major operation.

We love this little guy so much, and can't believe Sam's been here almost one week already! More pics at https://t.co/2keturjOIm pic.twitter.com/t4CjkTo0lp — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) July 14, 2017

If her recent greeting in Instagram is any indication, however, it appears that Jill is back on social media, at least. Thus, it might only be a matter of time before Jill issues a statement about Sam’s birth and what she went through during and after her latest child’s delivery.

Jill Duggar and her growing family are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which airs every Monday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]