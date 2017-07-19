‘Game Of Thrones’ Director Defends Ed Sheeran From Irked Fans: ‘He Belongs In That World’

Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa defended Ed Sheeran after being mocked for his cameo as a Lannister soldier in the show’s season opener entitled “Dragonstone.”

Podeswa, who has been with the HBO show since its fifth season, told Newsweek that people only reacted because they knew it was Sheeran. The director believes that the “Divide” singer “did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.”

It appears that Sheeran found the criticisms unbearable that he temporarily deactivated his Twitter account. Other musicians like Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody and Coldplay’s Will Champion have previously appeared on Game of Thrones.

It was in March when showrunner David Benioff announced that Sheeran would join Game of Thrones Season 7. He said they have been trying to get the musician for years as a surprise for Maisie Williams who plays Arya Stark. However, many seem to be genuinely shocked when Sheeran appeared in the pilot episode.

Some joked about wanting Sheeran’s character to be skewered by Arya. There are Twitter users who went as far as calling Game of Thrones Season 7 the “worst season” because of the singer.

For the Game of Thrones director, people unnecessarily made a fuss out of a simple situation.

“I think people interrogated it too much, they’re bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it. He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he’s a gigantic fan of the show.”

The “Shape of You” musician, despite the backlash, seems to have enjoyed his stint. He shared several photos of himself in character.

Fans were quick to defend him with some requesting for a full version of the song that he delivered in the episode. The song “Hands of Gold” is found in George R.R. Martin’s “A Storm of Swords,” the third book in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

In the book, the song was penned by a performer named Symon Silver Tongue to blackmail Tyrion Lannister. Symon knew about his tryst with Shae and threatened Tyrion to expose it. Game of Thrones viewers never got the chance to meet Symon.

Sheeran’s Twitter account has resurfaced after the backlash. Last June, he already expressed his displeasure with Twitter because of the ruthless things said about him there. He then planned to just use the social media site to share automatic Instagram updates.

After his Game of Thrones role, Sheeran confirmed that he’ll next lend his talents to The Simpsons.

