Cop Refuses To Talk To Investigators, ‘Demands His Privacy’ In Justine Ruszczyk Damond Killing

Justine Ruszczyk Damond is dead, she was shot by Officer Mohamed Noor of the Minneapolis Police Department. The 40-year-old was killed by a bullet that came from the cop’s gun as the officer sat in the passenger side of a police cruiser with his partner at the wheel. Justine Damond made the 911 call to the Minneapolis Police Department after hearing a disturbance in the back alley of her home. She was in her pajamas when the police car arrived and she approached the driver’s side window of the patrol car.

As she stood at the driver’s side window talking to the officer, the cop sitting on the passenger side of the police car shot her. The autopsy performed on Damond revealed she died from a bullet wound to her abdomen.

It appears that the driver of the patrol car, Officer Matthew Harrity, did not view Damond as a threat, according to the Daily Mail. For Noor to take aim and shoot at Damond, who was standing outside Harrity’s window at the time, that bullet had to pass by Harrity first. This left Harrity “stunned,” according to the Daily Mail.

Noor, who released an initial statement through his lawyer, did offer his condolences, “but demanded everyone respect his privacy after opening fire on the 40-year-old yoga instructor,” writes the Daily Mail. Noor offered up nothing about the events leading up to Justine Damond’s death. According to UPI News, Noor is refusing to be interviewed by the investigators who are probing this horrific event.

The mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodges, has requested that Noor makes a statement to investigators, but he refuses, despite Hodges strongly urging him to do so. Hodges appeared frustrated at the press conference when telling reporters she wishes Noor would make a statement, but he is refusing and there is nothing they can do about it.

Hodges is “demanding” to know why the body cams on both officers were not turned on, which she deems a “key question for investigators” probing this horrific event. The autopsy on Damond reveals she “died as a result of a homicide,” cites the Daily Mail. Police believe there was a man riding a bicycle near the incident that night who may have seen what happened. Police do not know who he is, but they are asking him to come forth as a possible witness.

The moments directly after Damond was shot and killed were captured on a recording taken of the chilling conversation between the officers at the scene and the police dispatcher. At 11:28 p.m. the officer conveys to the dispatcher that they are performing CPR after “shots fired and one down.”

The officer also requests backup units, along with medical help, to come to “Code 3, Washburn and 53rd St.” The officer at the scene tells dispatch “no suspects at large.”

According to Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, a loud round of fireworks startled the officers right before Noor pulled the trigger of his gun. The investigators are looking into this to see if it has a possible connection to the officer’s shooting. They are also reporting that Noor is “refusing to speak to investigators.”

The mayor once recognized Noor via a Facebook post when he first became part of the Minneapolis police force. She said, “wonderful sign of building trust and community policing at work.” Noor became a Minneapolis Police officer in 2015 and Hodges celebrated Noor with that Facebook posting last year as the first Samlia-born officer to join their department.

