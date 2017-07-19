Miranda Lambert Expresses Love For Anderson East On His 30th Birthday: ‘He Owns My Heart’

Miranda Lambert started dating Anderson East a couple of months after she got divorced from Blake Shelton; and it seems that she has finally found the right man for her. The lovebirds rarely post photos of them together on social media unlike Gwen Stefani, who enjoys sharing PDA photos with the songstress’ ex-husband. They only share pictures during special occasions including the rhythm and blues singer’s recent birthday.

Anderson celebrated his 30th birthday with Miranda at Darien Lake Them Park in New York. The Pistol Annies member shared a collage of their photos on Instagram and wrote a sweet message for her boyfriend.

“Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart,” she wrote. “Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

East also shared the same photos on his Instagram account and thanked everyone for all the love he received on his birthday. He called Lambert an amazing and kind woman. The “What Would It Take” singer also gave a shoutout to his family, band, and crew.

Miranda Lambert has come a long way ever since her divorce from Blake Shelton. She revealed on Instagram that the last year of her life has been one of heartache and healing, accepting flaws and celebrating the smiles, finding peace in dark places, and facing fears and feelings. When the “Vice” hitmaker talked about her new album with Billboard, she confessed that she was nervous because everything that happened to her, including the good and bad, can be heard in her songs.

“Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all. But this time, with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway,” she said.

After dealing with her highly-publicized breakup from Blake, Miranda opened her heart again to Anderson and she seems head over heels in love with her new boyfriend. According to PEOPLE, Miranda confessed to Cosmopolitan that the last thing she searched on Google was Anderson East so she can show off his cute pictures.

Another thing that probably made Lambert fall in love with East more is that they share the same interests. According to Rare Country, the 33-year-old singer isn’t afraid to admit that her friends including her boyfriend have to get along with her pets which include seven dogs, four cats, and five horses.

“Obviously meeting someone it’s like, ‘Hey, would you like to meet my seven rescue dogs?’ It’s not normal,” she told Cody Alan of CMT After Midnight. “So, anybody that’s friends with me knows they have to love my dogs, or they’re not friends with me anymore. It’s been fun to watch [Anderson] fall in love with rescue dogs more because they pretty much run my life.”

Miranda Lambert hosted the MuttNation March last June 8 and her boyfriend Anderson East was there to support her at the event held in downtown Nashville. The two have been very supportive of each other and this can be seen on their social media posts. They also go to each other’s shows and events including the CMT Music Awards where the blonde singer won two major awards.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]