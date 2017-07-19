British Airways Pulls Out All The Stops In Star-Studded Safety Video For A Great Cause

Airline safety videos are often ignored by flight passengers who want nothing more than to go straight to sleep or watch the featured movies available onscreen as soon as they reach their designated seats. Because of this, airlines have tried to find ways to draw their passengers’ attention to the aircraft’s safety videos by coming up with entertaining gimmicks to send the message across. Air New Zealand attempted this in 2016 with a safety video that starred Rhys Darby and Anna Faris. British Airways, on the other hand, ups the ante with its own star-studded version of a new video that would, most probably, get its passengers’ attention and more.

British Airways’ safety video features the likes of Oscar nominated star Chiwetel Ejiofor in a mock audition for a role where he’s being told that playing this part could be his “big break.” Gordon Ramsey also plays the part of a stand in for legendary actress Joanna Lumley. Meanwhile, the critical director played by comedian Asim Chaudhry, auditions Thandie Newton, and ends up being smitten when she delivers her line indicating where the nearest exits are. Gillian Anderson, Rob Brydon, and Ian McKellen are among the other stars also featured in the safety video disguised as an audition reel.

Of course, as mentioned by Conde Nast Traveler, no British film would be complete without a Mr. Bean character cameo. Rowan Atkinson delivers his best impression as he fumbles around his seat for loose change to donate to the airline’s Flying Start initiative.

Refinery 29 reports that along with providing safety guidelines in case of emergency on a plane, British Airways, in partnership with Comic Relief, also aims to raise funds for a global charity organization dedicated to poverty alleviation.

British Airways’ chairman and CEO Alex Cruz says that it is important to engage their customers in the airlines’ safety video, and bringing in the nation’s most well-known personalities would ensure that people would watch from start to finish. The CEO also adds that the airlines has worked with Comic Relief since 2010 and their customers have helped them generate £16.5 million ($21.5 million) for great causes. With this initiative, the goal is to raise £20 million ($26 million) by 2020.

The safety video is set to be shown on all British Airways flight starting September 1. It’s pre-release aims to increase awareness for its worthy cause.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]