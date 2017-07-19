Charlize Theron Wears Just A Bra On The Red Carpet Amid James Bond Rumors

Charlize Theron stunned on the red carpet in nothing but a bra and short white skirt as fans call for the actress to be the first female James Bond.

Theron hit the red carpet for her new movie Atomic Blonde in Berlin on July 17 where she opted to show off a whole lot of skin while sporting a white Christian Dior bra without a top and a matching high-wasted white skirt and pumps.

Snaps of the star looking stunning at the big premiere were published by Us Weekly and had fans praising the actress for her daring red carpet style that bared a whole lot of skin and left very little to the imagination.

“Charlize looks INCREDIBLE at the #AtomicBlondePremiere,” Twitter user @shannxnleto tweeted out alongside several snaps of the talented actress and Dior spokesperson putting her body on full display in the white branded bra and short skirt as she promoted her new movie in Europe this week.

Bro Bible even called her a “bad a**” for hitting the red carpet in a bra with no top, while Twitter user @donvarghese00 tweeted after seeing the snaps of the South African actress strutting her stuff in a bra and mini skirt, “Charlize Theron Atomic Blonde Red Carpet” alongside two heart eye emojis to show their approval for her daring look.

Charlize’s latest show of skin in her Dior bra on the red carpet comes shortly after fans have been calling for the Mad Max actress to play James Bond.

A slew of fans tweeted out their support for Theron to become what would be the first ever female Bond, with many even calling her the 007 fans “deserve.”

“CHARLIZE IS THE JAMES BOND WE DESERVE,” @whittingham96 tweeted of Theron on July 17 alongside several photos of the star rocking various pantsuits in photo shoots and on red carpets.

“I just saw a commercial for Atomic Blonde, so now I’m voting Charlize for Bond,” @jasonwheatley added.

The Bond campaign was also backed by actor Chris Hemsworth, who recently revealed that Charlize would be his first choice if producers decided to cast a female lead to play the iconic British spy amid speculation that Daniel Craig may not return to the role.

Hemsworth admitted that he thinks Theron would be perfect for the action role, telling W magazine in a new interview that he thinks the star is “smart as hell” and “physically able” to play 007 if she were cast.

“Watching her in those fight scenes, doing it in high heels by the way and eight-foot long gown [in Snow White and the Huntsman], was even more impressive,” he said.

“And I just think why not?” Chris continued when asked about Theron taking on the iconic role, adding that he thinks “it’s time” for Bond to be played by a woman.

Would you like to see Charlize Theron take on the role as the first female James Bond? What do you think of the star showing off some serious skin on the Atomic Blonde premiere in a bra and tiny skirt earlier this week?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]