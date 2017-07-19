Jeremy And Audrey Roloff: ‘LPBW’ Couple Shares Maternity Photoshoot Pics, Prayer For Their Baby Girl

It’s a well-known fact for Little People, Big World fans that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are expecting their first child. And with the couple wanting to share their excitement at welcoming a new addition to their young family, both Audrey and Jeremy took to Instagram late Tuesday night to share photos from their recent maternity photoshoot, with Audrey also sharing a prayer for their soon-to-be-born baby girl on her blog site.

On her Instagram account, Audrey Roloff shared a photo of herself and Jeremy, with the couple posing in a field of daisies and Jeremy holding his wife’s bulging belly. According to Audrey, the pictures taken by Eugene, Oregon-based Dawn Photography stand out as her favorite photos taken with her husband.

Similarly, Jeremy Roloff posted another picture from the same photoshoot on his own Instagram at around the same time, saying that his and Audrey’s baby girl “has a pretty momma.”

More photos of Audrey and Jeremy Roloff from the maternity photoshoot can be found in Audrey’s personal blog, AujPoj.com. As Audrey noted in her latest blog post, the photos were taken when she was 30 weeks pregnant – currently, she is in her 34th week. She also explained the significance of the fact that the maternity photos were taken in a daisy field — a moment that took place even before she and Jeremy had even started dating.

“Before Jer and I started dating, we this particularly memorable perfect summer day picking warm berries and walking alongside the train tracks through the daisy fields. It was the day that Jeremy began calling me ‘Daisy Braids’ – a nickname that he continued to call me throughout our dating relationship, letter writing, and into our marriage. That day was the day that our love multiplied.”

Baby girl has a pretty momma! Auj wrote a prayer for our daughter and you can read it and see some beautiful photos of the three of us in the daisy fields on her blog aujpoj.com #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj @beating50 pc: @dawn_photo A post shared by Jeremy James Roloff (@jeremyroloff) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Since that fateful moment, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s love for each other has “continued to multiply,” and as Audrey related, the bloom of the wild daisy fields will always remind her of the summer when she and Jeremy had first fallen in love with each other.

Aside from several photos from the maternity photoshoot, Audrey also posted a prayer she composed for the LPBW couple’s would-be new addition to the family, where she quoted multiple Bible verses, and prayed for a problem-free birth where their child would come to the world “healthy and strong,” and hopefully with curly red hair, just like her parents. In particular, she had quoted Philippians 2:15-16, where she expressed her hopes that her child would be born with the gift of innocence, given the “crooked and twisted” times people live in these days.

“Lord, I pray that our baby girl would be born into this world blameless and innocent, a child of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, where she would shine as a light in this world, holding fast to the word of life, so that in the day of Christ she may be proud that she did not run in vain or labor in vain.”

Given that the Roloff family has been very open about their strong beliefs against pre-marital sex, Audrey Roloff’s prayer for her baby girl also included wishes that her child with Jeremy will not be the type to be “easily tempted,” but rather one who is “self-disciplined and self-controlled” when it comes to her purity.

Little People, Big World fans, what are your thoughts on Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s shots from the maternity photoshoot? Do you agree or disagree with the points Audrey made in her prayer for her soon-to-be-born daughter?

[Featured Image by Audrey Mirabella Roloff/Instagram]