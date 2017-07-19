Blac Chyna is rumored to be plotting something against the Kardashian-Jenner clan that could potentially break the family’s brand apart.

In a recent report by the Mirror, it was revealed that Blac Chyna is hoping to “single-handedly destroy” the entire Kardashian empire. Following Rob’s controversial revenge porn posting on social media, the 29-year-old mother of two is now reportedly threatening to spill the beans about her supposed sisters-in-law, which her ex-fiancé allegedly blabbed about.

Apparently, when Rob and Blac Chyna were still on good terms, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some explosive secrets to his baby mama that will surely topple his family’s famous brand.

The news outlet noted that the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan “underestimated” Blac Chyna, not knowing about the secrets she allegedly has knowledge of. There were claims that the Kardashian-Jenner family are expecting her to just go away after the nasty split. However, Blac Chyna will allegedly not make things easy for Rob’s family.

“The whole family underestimated Chyna. They’re expecting her to go away, but she’s lining up all kinds of schemes that could have a terrible impact on the family, and their brand as a whole.”

According to the news site, Rob revealed intriguing details to Blac Chyna. The Arthur George owner allegedly shared almost every secret the Kardashian-Jenner family has — from top-secret surgeries to their most embarrassing scandals.

It has been alleged that the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are now worried that Blac Chyna will take advantage of their supposed secrets and will eventually expose them to the public.

However, it is worth noting though that the Kardashians were able to obtain a signed non-disclosure agreement from Blac Chyna when she first hooked up with Rob. According to reports, the agreement clearly states that the voluptuous beauty “shall not at any time disclose, publicly or privately, any information which is in any way, fashion or manner related to, associated with or connected to the Kardashian family/Jenner family/Disick family/West family and/or their personal relationships, their business activities, plans, operations, finances or employees.”

In case Blac Chyna violated any of these rules, she will face serious financial repercussions.

Despite the non-disclosure agreement, which was meant to protect the Kardashian-Jenner clan from any malicious comments from Blac Chyna, there were still claims that the family is still in a panic.

The Mirror added that the Kardashians and Jenners are now turning on each other and only making things worse.

Apparently, while Rob continues to get “zero sympathy” for his controversial act, Kim allegedly blames her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, for hooking up with Tyga, who Blac Chyna dated for years. The KKW Beauty owner is also rumored to be outraged by their momager, Kris, for “picking up the bill for Rob’s defense.”

It has also been alleged that Kylie is also “equally scathing” of Kim, claiming that she has been “belittling” Rob. There were rumors that Rob’s low confidence “made him an easy target for Blac Chyna.”

On the other hand, Khloe blames herself for her brother’s unfortunate decisions, adding that she should’ve spent more time with him.

So far, Blac Chyna has yet to comment on the allegations.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop debunked the claims that Blac Chyna is planning to “destroy” the Kardashians. According to the outlet, although Blac Chyna and the Kardashians are not expected to play nice, especially on the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, such rumors are just simply not true.

