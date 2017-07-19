‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 9: Luann Admits Marriage With Tom D’Agostino Is ‘Tumultuous’

Luann D’Agostino’s marriage with Tom has been under scrutiny for a while now. Now, the Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 star has admitted that her relationship with her newly-wed husband is not exactly peaceful.

Luann D’Agostino talked about the rumors of her slapping husband Tom in public at Le Bilboquet restaurant. She laughed off the rumors of a slap. She believes it was more like a “tap.” According to her, it was two lovers having a public fight. She thinks it is absolutely normal for any couple to have such “lovers’ quarrels.”

The 52-year-old RHONY star has, however, admitted that she has a “tumultuous” relationship with her businessman husband. She thinks it is difficult for either of them to keep things private, and she considers it unfortunate. According to her, everybody likes to talk about her relationship with Tom.

Luann blames the gossip-mongers for blowing things out of proportion. She has told E! News that she shares a passionate relationship with her husband. At the same time, the gossips around heavily affect their relationship. The reality TV star claims that she and Tom love each other, despite having “been through a lot.”

Luann D’Agostino believes it is possible for “big love affairs” to be tumultuous. Even though she hinted there could be an issue or two between Tom and her, she also said that there was nothing that could not be sorted out.

“That’s what couples do.”

Luann’s marriage with Tom D’Agostino has been “tumultuous” since the very beginning, as the businessman was caught making out with another girl a day before their engagement party. Luann, nevertheless, decided not to allow a “stupid kiss” to destroy her marriage.

Now, Luann wants to tell the world that they are not going to ruin their relationship due to the rumors around them. She is not even listening to her friends who advise her against continuing the marriage with Tom.

According to an earlier report by Page Six, Luann D’Agostino’s marriage with Tom is “hanging by a thread.” The couple has reportedly broken up many a time and got back together.

According to a source, Tom does not like the huge attention associated with his marriage with Luann. He apparently “hates” the fact that his relationship with Luann is under continuous scrutiny due to the format of Real Housewives of New York City.

