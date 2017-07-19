Dean Unglert Gives Update On His Relationship With His Dad After ‘Bachelorette’ Blowout

Dean Unglert had one of the worst Bachelorette hometown dates in the history of the show, and months after filming it, he says things still haven’t improved on the home front. In an interview posted by People, Dean revealed he hasn’t mended fences with his estranged dad, Paramroop, since their epic blowout in front of ABC’s cameras.

Before Unglert brought Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay home to Colorado to meet his family, he warned her that his dad was “eccentric.” Dean later explained that after the death of his mother, Debbie, a decade ago, his father emotionally abandoned the family and turned to the Sikh religion.

Paramroop greeted Dean and Rachel with a peaceful meditation gong, but things went downhill from there. When Dean tried to talk to his dad about how he wasn’t there for him when he lost his mother at age 15, Paramroop exploded, telling his son he has “one f***ing foot stuck in the past.” Dean’s dad later shut down Rachel Lindsay as she tried to talk to him and he walked off camera.

Unglert told People he has “not really spoken” to his father since their TV epic blowout. Dean revealed that ahead of The Bachelorette hometown date episode on Monday, he heard from his father in a group text.

“He texted me … and was like, ‘Hey, the show’s on tonight’ in a big group chat with my brothers and sister, and then that was about it,” Unglert revealed.

“I didn’t respond and he didn’t respond either.”

Before his Bachelorette blowout, Dean Unglert told Rachel he hadn’t seen his father in two years. Sadly, their made-for-TV reunion didn’t go well and may have set their strained relationship back even further. Unglert admitted to E! News he thought about not including his estranged father in his hometown date.

“There was some consideration of, like, involving my friends in the hometown date instead of my family, but at the end of the day, but I just think that, for Rachel’s sake, I think it was important for her to meet my family,” Dean told E!.

“It’s like, as raw as that was, it’s just reality so there’s no point in hiding any of it, you know?”

Unglert’s biggest regret about the date is that it focused on his relationship with his father instead of his relationship with Rachel. Dean said the bad blood between his dad and him “escalated much quicker” than he expected it to. Unglert also admitted his sister warned him to stay away ahead of the disastrous date, so he was surprised to see all of his family members when he arrived at his father’s Colorado cabin.

“My sister wasn’t very supportive of the decision, she’s like, I don’t think you should do it,” Unglert said. “Then the next day I left for filming, so then to see her at the hometown was kind of surprising.”

Dean admits his father has only texted him once since he saw him in Colorado, and now he has made peace with the fact that they will probably never have a close father-son relationship.

“My father has texted me maybe once since then, but we haven’t really had much more of a correspondence since then,” Unglert said.

“I’ll always love my father for the man that he is. I think I just have to be accepting that we’re not really set to have a relationship at this point. I think I personally have a lot of maturing and growing up to do, and maybe once that happens, I’ll be in a better spot to have a relationship with him, but it’s not today.”

