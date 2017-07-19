Madonna Shocked At Shameless Auction Of Her Panties And Tupac Shakur Love Letter, NY Judge Halts Bidding

Madonna asked the court to stop the auctioning of her belongings that include her used panties and love letters on Tuesday, July 18. The pop superstar finds it gross that such highly personal items are being sold off and she was not even aware.

Fortunately, she won her case and a New York judge halted the sale at the last minute. Based on the reports, auctioneers at Gotta Have Rock and Roll were getting ready to auction off about 120 of Madonna’s personal items. Some of the things up for bidding are the singer’s various underwear and letters she wrote or received from ex-boyfriends.

Perhaps, the most interesting find is the handwritten emotional love letter from her ex-boyfriend, Tupac Shakur. The rapper was in jail when he wrote the note in 1995, and it revealed the reason why he decided to break up with the “Like A Virgin” singer.

Moreover, out of all the underwear posted on the online auction site, the most interesting in the collection is probably Madonna’s worn and unwashed pair of panties. A hairbrush with strands of hair still intact is also up for bidding.

In any case, Madonna successfully blocked the sale of her personal possessions by going to the court. She reasoned that her letters and panties were stolen from her.

According to TMZ, Madonna was shocked to learn that some of her stuff was being put up for sale. The star further stressed that she is not even aware that her items are no longer with her.

In her affidavit, Madonna stated, “I became aware through media reports that there was a planned auction of extremely personal.”

She added, “I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur Letter, as I had no idea that it was no longer in my possession. I have never sold, gifted, transferred or otherwise disposed of the Shakur Letter.”

The pop queen revealed that she is suspecting art consultant and former friend, Darlene Lutz, to be the culprit. She believes that Lutz betrayed her trust and stole the items from her home so she could make profits from the sale.

In the end, Madonna’s statements pushed the Manhattan Supreme Court Judge, Gerald Leibovitz, to side with her. He quickly ordered Gotta Have Rock and Roll to pull out at least 22 items from its auction line that was supposed to begin on Wednesday, July 19.

Meanwhile, in response to the court order, officials from the said auction company have dismissed the claims that they are selling stolen Madonna collectibles. They insist that the ruling was established based on meritless claims.

The company stated that it will answer the allegations in court and expressed confidence that the Madonna memorabilia will be back for bidding soon.

