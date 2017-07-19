Chyna Enjoys Sexy Lap Dance During Strip Club Gig, Throws In Cash To Stripper As Crowd Goes Wild

Looks like Blac Chyna has moved on from Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn as the reality star was spotted enjoying a sexy lap dance during her latest strip club gig.

On Monday night, the Rob & Chyna star put all the drama behind as she stepped out to have fun on her gig at Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood. The 29-year-old mother two arrived at the venue in style, as she flaunted her impressive 53lb weight loss in a skimpy outfit.

Blac Chyna definitely dressed for the occasion with a bedazzled two-piece ensemble that showed off her toned waist. The voluptuous beauty also rocked a chic lime-hued bob, which matched her makeup.

The LashedBar owner, who scored a hosting gig at the famous strip club, reportedly raked in $10,000 for the night. It can be recalled that Blac Chyna went back to her stripping roots after Rob Kardashian cut her off financially.

And it seems like Blac Chyna has been doing a good job in attracting customers at the event. According to TMZ, the strip club was a “total chaos” when she arrived. In fact, cops even had to step in and help with crowd control.

Inside the club, onlookers noted that Blac Chyna was “super friendly” with everyone. The reality star also took the time to pose for photos and sign autographs.

However, what caught the attention of many was the sexy lap dance that Blac Chyna seemed to enjoy.

MONDAY 7•17•17 Come join me as I host @TheRealAceOfDiamondsLA with the Sexiest Dancers in LA ???? Meet me there for @AODMondaysLA #AODMondays Powered By @TheCommitteeGroup #skamlife @skamartist A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

In a video obtained by TMZ, Blac Chyna can be seen interacting with a female dancer while being treated to a provocative lap dance. The former exotic dancer appeared to be having a good time as she “made it rain with her money for the dancer.”

The news outlet noted that Blac Chyna was spreading some of the cash — which allegedly looks like one-dollar bills — while taking in a seductive lap dance.

Sources present at the venue also revealed that Blac Chyna received a lot of attention from men and appeared to be loving it. Apparently, the video vixen was even flirting up with the guys in the club and enjoyed all the praises.

Blac Chyna ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Blac Chyna is not new with the scenes at a strip club. The reality star has always been very vocal about her experiences in this kind of industry. In fact, she has been going to Ace of Diamonds on and off for many years now and even had a career as a stripper when she was younger.

Now that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has cut her off financially, many were quick to notice that Blac Chyna became more active and visible in the said strip clubs again. These fueled speculations that she’s trying to make both ends meet, especially with two young children to support.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]