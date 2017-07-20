Mississippi Man Beats Three-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Being Bad At Math

A Mississippi man beat his three-year-old daughter to death because she failed math questions.

According to the Meridian Star, Joshua Salovich, a boxer-in-training pummeled toddler Bailey Salovich with maximum force using a cellphone cord, a bamboo rod and his bare hands. The 25-year-old man has been charged with capital murder, meaning that he could face the death penalty.

A local hospital had notified law enforcement after growing suspicious of the little girl’s horrific injuries. Bailey had been brought to the hospital on Friday by Salovich, but flown to another hospital because of the severity of her injuries.

She died Saturday evening.

The three-year-old had a swollen red abdomen, welts and bruises on her legs, cuts on her buttocks as well as U-shaped lacerations on her buttocks and legs. Doctors say Bailey had suffered a detached retina, brain bleeding, and choked on her own blood.

When police interviewed Salovich and the girl’s mother, the 25-year-old man admitted to killing his daughter adding that she did not want to learn numbers that day and that she got every question that he asked wrong. John Salovich revealed that he asked his daughter math questions and hit her on the butt and legs when she answered incorrectly. The Mississippi man divulged that he also struck Bailey in the stomach because she kept getting everything wrong.

The Mississippi man said there was nothing new about his methods, adding that he used it on his daughter at least five times a week. During the tragic incident, Salovich said he used the bamboo rod until it broke on his daughter. He later switched to a cell phone heavy-duty cord before using his hands.

The three-year-old soiled herself twice during the beatings.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose in a statement said the accused was up front over how he beat his daughter, adding that Salovich was pummelling his daughter as if she was an adult male.

“When we asked Salovich how hard he hit the child, on a scale of one being a tap and 10 being as hard as he could, he rated them all 10s, with no hesitation.”

The police chief pointed out it was understandable for parents to lose their temper and get frustrated sometimes, but the amount of rage and brutality the 25-year-old man displayed towards his daughter was unbelievable.

Time reports that Bailey’s mother was in the house at the time of the beating. The woman who has a different last name is being investigated by police to confirm if she knew about Salovich’s disciplinary methods. Bailey’s mother was in court during the Salovich’s preliminary hearing with relatives where she collapsed and had to be taken to a hospital.

