Thomas Gibson Shared A College Photo With Wendell Pierce, Michel Gill, JC Cutler, Steve Irish, And Kevin Dwyer

Thomas Gibson posted a photo on Instagram of some of his college classmates from The Julliard School performing in a play. It is quite an impressive group, with Wendell Pierce, Michel Gill, JC Cutler, Steve Irish, and Kevin Dwyer.

Thomas Gibson’s old Julliard photo, shown below, puzzled more than a few of his followers who couldn’t quite figure out what the photo was about. Even though Thomas Gibson captioned the picture, it seemed hard to grasp the scene from 1984 when Gibson was nearing graduation at Julliard. Perhaps the 1965 era costumes made it more confusing.

The photo is from the Julliard School. Thomas Gibson and his friends were designated Group 14. This seems to be a permanent designation based on the time of graduation, rather than just a designation for one activity. The Julliard website mentions some members of Group 14.

“Diana Burke (Group 14), Steve Irish (Group 14), and Wendell Pierce (Group 14)… John Cutler (Group 14)… Melissa Gallagher (Group 14) and Juliet Pritner (Group 14)”

Thomas must have spent a considerable amount of time with Wendell Pierce, Michel Gill, JC Cutler, Steve Irish, Kevin Dwyer, and the others in his group. After all, they must have spent four years at Julliard together.

The Julliard School is considered to have one of the best drama programs in the world. Thomas Gibson went on a full scholarship due to his acting talents.

The play shown in the photograph was a performance of Lanford Wilson’s Balm in Gilead. The New York Times reviewed Balm in Gilead, in 1984, but while it was the same play, it was not the same performance that Thomas Gibson was in.

Lanford Wilson wrote a full-length play called Balm in Gilead in the mid-1960s. Balm in Gilead was a popular off-Broadway play in 1965, but in 1984 famous director John Malkovich breathed new life into the old play according to The New York Times.

Thomas Gibson, Wendell Pierce, Michel Gill, JC Cutler, Steve Irish, and Kevin Dwyer, were all students of Julliard in 1984 when Group 14 was apparently assigned to perform the 20-year-old-play, Balm in Gilead, which had suddenly become trendy again. Thanks to John Malkovich, this old favorite was again an extremely popular play in 1984.

So Who are Thomas Gibson’s friends from that long ago photo? Wendell Pierce is pictured on the far left facing the others. Pierce was born in New Orleans on December 8, 1963.

Wendell Pierce is a successful actor with a long list of credits according to IMDb. Wendell Pierce appeared on 11 episodes of Ray Donovan, 22 episodes of the Michael J. Fox Show, and 38 episodes of Treme. Pierce is best known for his film The Wire. Wendell’s upcoming films are The Thrill is On, King of the South, One Last Thing, and Piercing.

Thomas Gibson is listed next and appears in the back and center of the photo. Thomas Gibson is best known for his 11 seasons on Criminal Minds and his years on Dharma and Greg, but he has enjoyed a prolific career in movies and television.

Michel Gill is listed after Thomas Gibson. Here is a recent photo of Michel Gill.

Michel Gill was born in New York City, April 16, 1860. His parents were Holocaust survivors. Michel Gill is best known for his role as Garrett Walker in House of Cards but has a long history in TV according to IMDb. He also recently portrayed John Ramsey in the TV movie, Who Killed JonBenet?

Michel Gill is married to Jayne Atkinson who portrayed Erin Strauss on Criminal Minds. J.C. Cutler got married while still in College. Cutler has been married to Judith K. Cutler since 1982 according to IMDb.

J.C. Cutler is best known for his roles in Ishtar, North Country, and Trapped. Steve Irish is known for his roles in The Darwin Awards, Upside out, Just Like Heaven and Where’s My Stuff? Kevin Dwyer is best known for his role in Aldrus according to IMDb.

Thomas Gibson was apparently giving some thought to his days at Julliard, with old friends Wendell Pierce, Michel Gill, JC Cutler, Steve Irish, and Kevin Dwyer.

