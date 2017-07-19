Khloe Kardashian Hopeful Of Pregnancy With Tristan Thompson’s Baby, Reportedly No Longer Using Contraception

Khloe Kardashian is hopeful that she will find herself pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby very soon, it’s been alleged.

The reality star, who has been dating Tristan for almost a year, has made it no secret in the past that she could see herself having a family and getting married to the basketball star.

Hollywood Life claims that the romance between Khloe Kardashian and Thompson is like none other.

Not only do they rarely argue with one another, they support each other with everything that they do. Whether it’s Tristan gearing up for an NBA game, or Khloe Kardashian promoting her cosmetics line, they are the ultimate couple who have each other’s backs.

Having seen how much the relationship has grown over the course of a year, Khloe Kardashian reportedly knows that having a child with Tristan in the next step forward.

She’s wanted to start a family of her own for as long as she can remember but the timing was never right for the TV star — especially when she was still with Lamar Odom.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she lied to Odom about trying for a baby with him because of the fact that he had been dealing with his drug addiction, adding that putting a baby into such a chaotic atmosphere was something Khloe Kardashian wasn’t willing to deal with.

She, herself, was not going to put up with it and consequently divorced the disgraced athlete last year.

Hollywood Life concludes by saying that Khloe Kardashian isn’t using contraception right now — if she was to find out that she is expecting her first child, it wouldn’t come as a shock to her at all.

Ice Cream????Please!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Tristan has publicly gushed about Khloe Kardashian, saying that she’s one of the most amazing women that he knows, continuing by making it known that the bond they share for one another is unbreakable.

With Khloe Kardashian no longer being on contraception and knowing that she has already purchased a home in Cleveland, where Tristan resides, it seems as if Khloe Kardashian’s dream to finally become a mother could very well be happening sooner than fans would have thought.

Are you excited to possibly be hearing about Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]