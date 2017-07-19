Blake Shelton ‘Will Remain Father Figure’ To Gwen Stefani’s Kids If They Break Up

Blake Shelton has reportedly told Gwen Stefani that even if their relationship was to come to an end, he would still want to be a father figure to her three sons.

Blake Shelton and Gwen, who started dating while taping for The Voice in 2015, have grown so close to one another that neither one of them could see themselves dating anyone else, sources tell Hollywood Life.

Shelton knows that the “Hollaback Girl” singer is the love of his life and that losing her would be the biggest mistake he could have ever made.

With that said, Blake Shelton has also formed a strong bond with all three of Gwen’s kids; Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

While the transition to accept a new man in their house could have been difficult in the beginning, all three of Stefani’s children have embraced Blake Shelton with open arms and truly respect him.

An insider tells Hollywood Life that Blake Shelton gushes about Gwen Stefani’s children on many given occasions. He truly adores them and knows that even if his romance with the singer came to an end, he would want to continue being in their lives.

Such a statement would give fans the impression that Blake Shelton isn’t necessarily considering the idea of having children of his own, but recent reports have revealed that the country star isn’t ruling family life out of the picture.

Blake Shelton loves being around children and parenting Gwen’s kids has fulfilled his relationship with the 47-year-old that much more.

For months, there have been rumors that Blake and Gwen have had discussions about the idea of starting their own family but the 41-year-old has remained quiet with anything concerning his private life.

What seems to be a fact, however, is that Blake Shelton doesn’t see himself leaving Gwen anytime soon, and considering how well their relationship is going, there would be no reason to think that marriage and family aren’t something the twosome have stored for one another in the future.

Blake Shelton has already confirmed that he will reprise his position on The Voice when the show returns on NBC later this year.

Gwen Stefani has yet to be asked to make a return in 2018.

