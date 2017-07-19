YouTube Comedian’s Broken McFlurry Machine Rant Is The Most Honest Thing You’ll Hear Today

YouTube’s Krissychula is speaking out for anyone who has been denied the “cool” pleasure of a tasty McFlurry due to the many broken ice cream machines at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

In her latest upload to the video sharing site on Monday, the hilarious viral star, who was recently spotlighted on the Inquisitr, tackles the contentious pop culture topic head-on by asking the question on every person’s brain.

“Why is the ice cream machine at McDonald’s always broke?,” Krissychula poses in “Random Thoughts [and] Observations,” her new YouTube video.

“That’s been a running joke for years,” she continues, alluding to the popular internet myth regarding the shoddy McFlurry machines and their constant outages, “but, why?”

“[McDonald’s are] marketing the McFlurry and ice cream cones [and are] encouraging you to buy it,” Krissy goes on.

“But when you roll up and say, ‘let me get a small McFlurry with Oreos’, the ice cream machine is [always] broke.”

Be that as it may, writers for Munchies explain that customer complaints about the “broken” McFlurry machines have been heard loud and clear.

“McDonald’s hasn’t offered an official explanation [for the McFlurry machines],” they note, “but some former workers have said that the machine requires a three-to four-hour cleaning cycle, so sometimes staff members disconnect it early, just to get it ready for the approximately two minutes it would be operational the next day.”

“In addition, they must be disassembled for cleaning every 14 days and if that cleaning is not completed, the machines lock out.”

A former employee of fast food competitor Wendy’s, Krissy brings up that understandable excuse for McDonald’s and admits that she and her co-workers would often turn off ice cream machines prior to closing because “they took forever to clean,” but never during Wendy’s business hours.

Went to McDonald's yesterday, asked for a McFlurry.. their ice cream machine was down. Who would've thought? ????????‍♀️ — Kaitlyn ????????‍♀️ (@katay53) July 19, 2017

and when it's 11 o'clock at night and all you want is a mcflurry and large fry but the ice cream machine is down, well good luck Charlie pic.twitter.com/1MpQxFZVw9 — Kar (@karley_moody) July 19, 2017

Get you a man who can fix a McDonalds mcflurry machine — Justin (@ThirtyPagez) July 17, 2017

“It’ll be 2 in the afternoon [and] it’s July,” she responds to being told of the McFlurry machines being on the fritz.

“It’s the summertime [and] the ice cream machine is broke! Either fix the [broken] machines or don’t sell [them]!,” Krissy rants about the McDonald’s McFlurry.

“All sorts of fast food chains sell ice cream! I could go to the grocery store and get some ice cream! I don’t have to buy it from you, [McDonalds]. I’m making a choice! Is this a conspiracy?”

Check out Krissychula’s hysterical broken McFlurry machines rant below (it is slightly NSFW). Also, feel free to follow the burgeoning comedian on Twitter.

