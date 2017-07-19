Angelina Jolie ‘Fun Mom’ PR Stunt: Allegedly Fooling Public For Sympathy After Brad Pitt Fiasco

Angelina Jolie has a lot of people speculating whether her most recent outings with her children have been a cry for attention, it’s been alleged.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, it’s no secret that Angelina Jolie is very private when it comes to her personal life, but ever since receiving an enormous amount of bad press following her divorcing filing from Brad, things have changed.

Back in September when Angelina filed for divorce, multiple outlets had claimed that Angelina Jolie was fighting for full custody and was allegedly trying to tarnish Brad’s reputation in Hollywood.

Of course, it would go on to take several months before Brad would sit down in an interview with GQ, noting how he had been battling an addiction to alcohol, adding that because of that, his marriage suffered greatly.

In the aftermath, there was an understanding as to why Angelina Jolie seemed rather aggressive with what she wanted after divorcing the man she had spent almost 12 years of her life with.

Celeb Dirty Laundry stresses how strange it has been for Angelina Jolie to be so public as of late — especially with things that concern her children.

From numerous outings to Disneyland in the past two months, going out to famous restaurants, where paparazzi are bound to be, and finding herself doing more public activities with photographers in sight seems strange.

The outlet claims that people have picked up on the supposed fact that Angelina Jolie is very public when it comes to showing her world how much of a fun mom she is to her six children.

The gossip site wonders whether the so-called publicity stunt is to get sympathy from fans after having found herself in so many negative headlines, or because the side she’s showing in public really is the person she’s been this entire time.

Again, it’s important to stress that one of the main reasons why Angelina Jolie reacted in such harsh manner when it came to protecting her children following the divorce announcement was specifically due to Brad’s alcohol addiction, it’s said.

So, there’s somewhat of an understanding as to why she took the actions she did. But do you think Angelina Jolie is trying too hard into making fans think she’s a fun mom when she can be that without the photographers around?

