Halle Berry Reportedly Furious Over Kylie Minogue Romance With Ex-Boyfriend Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry is reportedly furious over the supposed fact that her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, is seeing his former girlfriend, Kylie Minogue, again, it’s been alleged.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Kylie and Olivier were recently spotted at Chateau Marmont, a hotspot for most Hollywood celebrities, and from what insiders say, the twosome was kissing one another quite passionately.

Of course, now that Halle Berry and Olivier are no longer together, the actor is free to date whomever he likes, but CDL speculates whether or not Halle Berry would be happy to see Olivier get back with his ex-girlfriend.

Sources allege that things are getting serious between Martinez and Minogue again, with one insider wondering whether the couple has realized that they were meant to be together after all.

Throughout his relationship with Halle Berry, Olivier made nothing but headlines for his anger problems, which Halle openly mentioned in her court documents when she filed for divorce last year.

While it’s unclear whether or not Olivier is commonly known to have a short temper, as seen while he was with Halle Berry, now that Martinez is said to be with Kylie, he has managed to stay out of the limelight for much longer.

At the time of their initial split in 2007, it was claimed that Halle Berry’s ex-husband had cheated on Kylie, causing their relationship to collapse.

But now that 10 years have passed, it seems as if the love the duo shared for one another still hasn’t stopped, and with Halle Berry being out of the picture, it seems as if Olivier is desperate for another chance with the Australian-born superstar.

Halle Berry, on the other hand, has chosen to remain single for the time being. With several movies in the pipeline, it’s said that the only thing the actress wants to concentrate on right now is her acting career and being an ever better parent to her two children.

Sources say that Halle Berry and Olivier are effectively co-parenting their son, Maceo, together, and while Celeb Dirty Laundry wonders whether Halle would be furious over Olivier’s new romance, Berry hasn’t given off that impression in the slightest.

At least not in public.

