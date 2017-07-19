Shannen Doherty Counts Her Blessings, Three Months After Remission

Shannen Doherty is counting her blessings nearly three months after her cancer remission.

According to US Weekly, the actress shared an endearing selfie with a pet monkey nestled on her shoulder as she grinned back at the camera. The 46-year-old in an Instagram post, pointed out that her furry friend had been abandoned by its mother, adding that the monkey now lived in a sanctuary. The Beverly 90210 actress revealed that no day passes by that she does not feel blessed.

The Charmed star announced she was in remission April 28 after battling breast cancer for over three years. Doherty who completed her chemotherapy treatments in February has been candid about her health, speaking about it while attending the Los Angeles Hope & Wellness Foundation Gratitude Gala in March.

Shannen has remained super-positive about her condition, adding that the situation has changed her life forever in many ways that she counts as blessings. The Mallrats actress went on to divulge her soft spot for rescue animals, saying that the animals always helped her to remain upbeat during her cancer battle.

Doherty said seeing rescued animals always touched her deeply and strengthened her resolve to soldier on with her own battles. The 46-year-old added that animals rescued from cruelty and certain death encouraged her to face adversities with the same grace the animals displayed despite impending danger.

Just me and a monkey. Not a day goes by that I don't feel blessed. This monkey was abandoned by its mom. He now lives at a sanctuary. A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

In a previous video, starring Doherty’s furry friend, the little monkey is seen perched on Doherty’s girl pal’s head under a hat. Doherty is heard in the background saying “Is that a monkey on your head or are you just happy to see me?”

Doherty’s female friend also shared several images of animals at the sanctuary from her Instagram account.

Since confirming her cancer-free status, Doherty has been documenting her fun times more often on social media, including a dance class during a trip to Mexico, alongside her husband and mother.

People reports that the 46-year-old looked healthy and relaxed, as she showed off some cool moves beside her mother and trainer. In the captioned post, Shannen celebrates her mother for her positive outlook towards living life and for being her biggest cheerleader.

Moving it! Love how my mom has such spirit and keeps up with us even though Neda and I constantly change things midway. Btw… Neda is launching online classes which are amazing. Love these two. @themamarosa @jammalibu A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Despite her happy times, Doherty remains fully aware that she is not out of the woods just yet, adding that with the remission comes a slew of side effects and complications as well.

“What does remission mean? Good news? Yes. Overwhelming. Yes. In the meantime, decisions. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…remission. I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer.”

