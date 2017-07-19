Did Kylie Jenner Just Hint At Second Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection? — Just In Time For ‘Life Of Kylie’

August is going to be a busy month for Kylie Jenner, as her new show, Life of Kylie is set to debut, just in time for the young star’s 20th birthday — and for a possible new Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.

Kylie dropped a major hint on Snapchat earlier this week about some “new stuff” coming soon for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, adding on a second snap that her birthday is coming soon; fans have obviously begun speculating on a second Birthday Collection set to be released on or around the youngest Jenner’s 20th birthday.

Her fans were already freaking out about Life of Kylie, set to premiere on August 6, but as if that wasn’t enough, the 19-year-old is possibly looking to celebrate her birthday with a special edition of her Kylie Cosmetics.

Last year, in August of 2016 the young makeup mogul debuted her first Birthday Collection, which included an eyeliner kit, lipgloss set, three individual liquid lipsticks, three cream eyeshadows, and a limited edition makeup bag.

The ultra-popular makeup line has been around for two years and has already broken records as the number one app on the Apple Store, and is constantly out of stock just a few minutes after a new collection launches.

Giiiirrrrllll @KylieJenner is having a birthday collection ???????? August 10th is her big day ???????? — Olivia ???????? (@Icancareeless) July 18, 2017

Just the thought of @KylieJenner releasing a birthday collection soon is so exciting to me! @kyliecosmetics ???????? — A Pretty Story (@A_Pretty_Story) July 18, 2017

@KylieJenner can't wait omg !! #LifeofKylie I'm so proud of you ???? also im so excited for the new birthday collection ????????@kyliecosmetics — y l (@artsyeven) July 18, 2017

Her possible new collection comes at the same time as her long-awaited reality show Life of Kylie, a spin-off of her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show was announced back in April and has a lot of people excited to see what her life is all about, as she was rarely featured in KUWTK episodes. In this new series, fans will get a better glimpse of Kylie’s day-to-day, from eating Poptarts to her makeup routine to taking her of her loving dogs.

Although her Snapchat already gives a pretty nice idea of what she does all day every day, it will be fun for her hardcore fans to watch, as they have said time and again on Twitter.

Kylie confirmed on Tuesday that the Life of Kylie will premiere on August 6, just in time for her 20th birthday.

August 6th #LifeofKylie premiere on E! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 18, 2017

Fans can only hope her show will feature appearances from her famous siblings, her momager and her new beau, Travis Scott. You will find out what Life of Kylie is all about soon enough!

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]