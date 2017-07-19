Beyonce Reportedly Bans Kim Kardashian From Seeing Her Twins, Doesn’t Trust Kanye’s Wife?

Beyonce has made it perfectly clear that she doesn’t want Kim Kardashian around her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, an insider reveals.

According to Radar Online, who cites Straight Shuter as their source, it’s believed that Kim has made several attempts to organize a get-together with Beyonce, especially now that she has welcomed two babies into the world.

In Kim’s mind, sources say that she has always hoped for her children to have playdates with Blue Ivy and the new additions to Beyonce’s family, but it’s become evidently clear that the “Formation” star is far from interested.

An insider claims that Beyonce doesn’t trust the reality star by any means. Radar Online stresses that Beyonce doesn’t have any ill feelings toward Kim, she just doesn’t think she’s someone she can depend on or share certain stories with.

The fact that Kardashian is never invited to any of Beyonce’s outings with friends is a strong sign to fans that the mother-of-three doesn’t like Kim, a source adds, adding that Beyonce’s feelings about the TV star will never change.

Their personalities are completely different, and though Kanye West has shared a close friendship with Jay Z over the years, even that has not been able to convince Beyonce that befriending Kim would be a wise idea.

For the supposed fact that they have nothing in common and that Beyonce doesn’t trust Kim, it would make perfect sense as to why the “Cater To You” hitmaker has reportedly decided not to engage in any further conversations with Kardashian.

This also means that chances of Rumi, Sir, and Blue going over to Kanye’s home for a play date with North and Saint West are very unlikely — Beyonce simply wouldn’t allow it, the source concludes.

It’s said that Beyonce and Jay Z’s friendship with Kanye West has cooled off in recent months.

They are no longer as close as they used to be, particularly after the rapper vented about Beyonce failing to call him to see how Kim was doing after the Paris robbery in October.

It’s unlikely that Beyonce will want to comment on her relationship with Kim Kardashian, but from what sources have said, they will never be friends.

