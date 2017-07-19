As those who follow all things Kardashian know, things have been pretty heated between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna as of late. Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, decided to weigh in on the drama between Rob and Blac.

While the 32-year-old NBA star isn’t a member of the Kardashian family anymore – and wasn’t a member for that long – he still has nothing but love and support from Rob Kardashian. During an exclusive conversation with US Weekly, Kim’s ex-husband revealed that he wasn’t trying to read that much into the drama between Rob and Blac.

Humphries noted that Rob Kardashian was his guy and claimed to be hopeful that he would survive all of the drama being stirred up with Blac Chyna. US Weekly didn’t report Kris saying anything – positively or negatively – about Chyna. Perhaps Kris was just giving all of his support to Rob Kardashian in the matter? After all, it is not uncommon for people to pick a side in this type of drama.

As those who have been following this messy drama know, Rob Kardashian recently took to social media in the form of a detailed rant about his ex-fiancé cheating on him. What really made the drama between Rob and Blac ugly was not the fact that he blasted her for cheating, but the fact that he posted a number of different naked pictures of his ex without getting her permission first. During the rant, Rob also talked about how he was paying for all of her expensive tastes including cars, accessories, and weight loss surgery. Was Blac just using Rob for his money? That’s the picture he painted on social media.

As far as their daughter Dream is concerned, sources close to the couple have confirmed to multiple media outlets that the two are doing their best to continue to co-parent their daughter with the assistance of nannies to help with schedule conflicts.

According to Kardashian’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, Rob did regret his decision to blast Blac on social media and share her naked pictures without her consent. The lawyer claimed it was an instant reaction to learning his fiancé had cheated on him. Kardashian was filled with a combination of emotions and reacted to the situation while he was still blinded by the emotions.

Other members of the Kardashian family – such as Kris Jenner – are just doing what they can to stay calm and focus on Blac and Rob’s daughter until the dust from the drama settles.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini & Raoul Gatchalian/AP Images]