Jennifer Lawrence Vomits Seeing ‘1984’ As Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Gets New Movie Project After ‘Mother’

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky may not have been together last evening, but they both sure had an eventful night. The 26-year-old Oscar winner ended up vomiting while watching a Broadway play while her boyfriend inched closer to a new movie deal. Knowing how these two Hollywood figures like to portray themselves in public, their evening anecdotes sound pretty close to who they are as people.

The 26-year-old actress went to see the controversial Broadway play, 1984, based on George Orwell’s dystopian novel. The production is famous for getting people sick and faint, due to the unsettling nature of the content. So when Jennifer Lawrence “bolted from her seat” and got “sick in the lobby,” many people thought that the Oscar winner also could not handle the violence in the play.

However, it seems like the play was not the source of her sickness.

“She caught the stomach flu from her nephews,” the actress’ friend told Page Six, adding that she was “really sick” prior to coming to Hudson Theater. It looks like she put on a brave face to go see this play that has gotten so much press and to see her friend Olivia Wilde take center stage.

Check out the critics are saying for 1984.

On the other side of the country, her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky was having a much better evening. After making a string of movies loved by the Academy, the 48-year-old director seems to have new movie project lined up after the other.

He is now getting ready to see Mother! hit the cinemas on October 13, 2017. That means that he will get to spend some quality time with Jennifer Lawrence, the star in his movie, during the press tour.

But that is not the only film that is on his mind. The director is also getting his ducks in order for making other breakthrough movies. The latest news is that Paramount has bought a script written by Joe Epstein “as a potential Darren Aronofsky directing project.” While the details are faint on the project, Deadline reports that it is about “A.I. courtroom case.”

The last time that Jennifer and Darren were seen together was in late June. They were spotted having a casual lunch at Nobu, a restaurant frequented by Hollywood A-listers, continuing their pattern of low-key date outings.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]