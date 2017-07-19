Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas PDA At The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Red Carpet Premiere And Fans Are Loving It

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are breaking the internet as a photo showing their PDA on the Iron Throne during the Game of Thrones Season 7 red carpet premiere emerge on social media.

The Game Of Thrones actress and 27-year-old Jonas brother were spotted cozying up on the most coveted seat in Westeros when they attended the red carpet premiere of HBO’s highest-grossing epic series, the Hollywood Life reported.

In the photo, Joe is seated on the Iron Throne, looking very cool as he delivers the best gangster look he could muster matched with a cigar in his mouth. But what made people cheer their hearts out is not the way he looked in the photograph — it’s the person sitting on his lap.

Sophie Turner, who plays Lady Sansa Stark in the Oscar-winning TV series, looked flirtatious with her hand on her lips as she tries to hide a smile while Joe wrapped his arm around her waist.

Of course, the two were not alone in the photo as Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, together with two other friends were standing beside one of today’s hottest celebrity couples, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

The photo was posted on musician Greg Garbo’s Instagram account with a Game of Thrones-related caption: “Winter is here.”

Winter is here A post shared by greg garbo (@poopmcgee) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Those who have been tuning in to news about Joe and Sophie’s relationship would know that they have been dating since 2016 but only became Instagram official in January, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

According to the outlet, Sophie and Joe’s relationship had remained under the radar save for some paparazzi photos that emerged online. Because of that, only the couple knows the exact moment when they began seeing each other in a new light.

On January 2, Sophie posted a photo of Joe on her Instagram as they take the seas of Miami.

Miami Daze A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ relationship had been growing stronger ever since.

About last night table 5 madness… #rp @pariscarney A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 27, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

Aside from being in a relationship with the Jonas Brothers member, Sophie had been turning heads in Hollywood ever since she joined the cast of Game of Thrones as the young Lady of Winterfell, Sansa Stark. On top of that, she also made a mark in Fox’s X-Men franchise for her role as the young Jean Grey.

Of course, their relationship is still one of the highlights of her career as fans are cheering to the rooftops after learning about the new couple.

I approve of the Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner relationship, but can we talk about how a JoBro is dating SANSA STARK? She's like REALLY famous. — Abby Linney (@abbylinney) July 17, 2017

OMG, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are dating? ???? — Quin Aquino (@antoniolovesian) July 15, 2017

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are dating and that boy better be treating my girl right — julee???? (@julee_davies) July 18, 2017

I DIDN'T KNOW SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS ARE A THING??? OMGGGG — Elisha Indiongco (@elishawould) July 8, 2017

[Featured Image by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images]