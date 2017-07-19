‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami’s Treatment Options Revealed; Brown Kids Return To Browntown

This week on Alaskan Bush People, fans might finally get updates on Ami Brown’s treatment, as well as the Matt Brown’s accident. The episode, titled “Weight of the Wolfpack,” will also feature the Brown kids as they return to the Alaskan bush after their brother Matt sustained injury.

The official synopsis of Alaskan Bush People Episode 4 reads:

“As Ami awaits treatment options, the kids prepare to join Matt in Alaska to begin packing up Browntown. However, after an accidental explosion that leaves Matt injured, Bear, Rain and Bird must begin the difficult work on the homestead short-handed.”

The Brown’s matriarch has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, which could have progressed to stage 4 by now. ABP fans have been waiting for updates but have been disappointed in the past two episodes of Alaskan Bush People Season 7 after the show just aired old footages from the past seasons, mixed with only a few new clips.

The Alaskan Bush People previously confirmed Ami’s diagnosis, which left off with Ami’s need for more tests. While waiting, Ami and Billy decided they would have to leave Browntown so that Ami will be near the hospital for her treatment. The news of shutting down Browntown came as a shock to the Brown kids, and while Matt admitted he was still in denial, he was the first to leave Southern California to bring the news to younger brother Noah. Noah was left in Browntown to look after their homestead.

Noah then left Browntown to join his family in Los Angeles while Matt stayed in the bush to wait for their other siblings to come back and get their belongings. Unfortunately, while alone in the bush, there was an explosion in Matt’s cabin, and he sustained a head injury. TMZ previously reported that Matt needed nine stitches. He reportedly placed a mason jar full of gunpowder and cannon fuse in the fridge, which is what exploded.

Teaser trailer for Alaskan Bush People this season showed medic responding to the scene. A voice can be heard telling Matt that he’s bleeding a lot while he was being loaded into the ambulance. This Wednesday’s episode would hopefully reveal what really transpired in that event.

Meanwhile, Matt seems to have fully recovered from the accident based on recent photos from fans of the Alaskan Bush People. He also released a statement before saying that he has been doing well and that he’s with his family already.

Alaskan Bush People airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]