Jinger Duggar Changes From Pants To Sleeveless Dress For Wedding, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Credited For Wardrobe

Jinger Duggar has been shocking her fans with her new-and-updated wardrobe ensemble. Ever since her wedding, she has been taking sartorial risks that no one in her family has taken. Now that she lives in Texas with her husband, pants are now a staple part of her wardrobe, proudly wearing jeans-and-shirt combos. And now, she surprised everyone by bearing her arms completely.

The Duggars sustain a strict clothing rule for their family members. For example, the girls wear shirts with sleeves, skirts only, and never bear their armpits, knees or cleavage. In the book that her older sisters wrote, they outline the reasons why they choose to dress the way they do.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote, according to Bustle.

“We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

While the fans have now gotten used to Jinger wearing pants in public, they were still shocked when she wore a sleeveless dress to a recent wedding.

Most of Jill & Jessa Counting On fans have been supportive of her wardrobe transformation, congratulating Jinger for breaking loose.

“Glad to see her out from under her parents thumbs,” Genevieve B. Cottrill wrote in the comment section. “I wish her other sisters would as well. So they can be themselves and wear what they want. You can still be a Christian and wear shorts, tank tops, pants, bathing suits and capri pants.”

Other remarked just how ridiculous it is that Jinger has to get married to an open-minded man, just to expand her clothing options.

“Now she started to wear pants and dresses that leave arms uncovered,” Serena Violante wrote. “At 23 years old. Because her husband’s told her she can do it. In 2017. Ok.”

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have been pretty progressive in some ways. Compared to the other Duggar couples – Josh and Anna Duggar, Jill and Derick Dillard, and Jessa and Ben Seewald – they have been keeping their youth about them as they settle into their married life. They like to show lots of public displays of affection on Instagram, and many pictures of the 23-year-old Duggar wearing pants.

"Ready! Aim! Fire!" A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

It is true that many of the changes that the fans are noticing happened after the wedding. In a way, Jeremy Vuolo, who used to play professional soccer and have a soft spot for big cities like New York, may be the reason that Jinger can take these risks in the way she dresses.

