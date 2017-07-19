Marty Friedman On His New ‘Wall Of Sound’ Album, His Documentary, U.S. Touring, The Ramones, And Ryan Seacrest

Marty Friedman is more than just a guitar hero. After leaving Megadeth in 2000, Friedman opted to resume the solo career he began in the late 1980s while a member of Cacophony. He moved to Japan in 2003, where he still lives with his wife, Japanese cellist Hiyori Okuda.

While Megadeth sold millions of albums with Friedman in the band, he has experienced more commercial success since leaving the metal quartet. Friedman has not only sold millions more as a solo artist for the Avex Trax label, but he remains an in-demand session guitarist and sideman (e.g. Momoiro Clover Z, Aikawa Nanase). He is also a prolific television host — having appeared on hundreds of Japanese television programs — a respected actor, and a best-selling author. On the goodwill end, he was selected as a Japanese Heritage Ambassador to promote the country’s upcoming Olympic games. He is the subject of a forthcoming documentary and is reportedly writing a biography at the moment. Simply put, Friedman has transcended the limitations of being a top-tier guitar shredder.

Many artists would be satisfied with superstardom in one country, but Friedman continues to challenge himself, having resumed activity in the United States a few years back. Prosthetic Records is his U.S. record label and has released his last few albums, including this year’s Wall of Sound. Friedman will be on the road in support of Wall of Sound — which includes members of Black Veil Brides, Deafheaven, and Shining — alongside Scale the Summit and the Fine Constant with a tour that kicks off on August 2 in Philadelphia. The tour is scheduled to wrap in San Diego on August 28.

On behalf of the Inquisitr, I had the pleasure of conducting Q&A with Marty Friedman. More on his various projects can be found on his website.

I understand that you’re currently the subject of a documentary. How long have you been filmed for that? Have you been followed while touring?

Marty Friedman: The filming started in late 2015 and has been going on in a piecemeal fashion, mostly following the U.S. tour, but also hitting places like the house I grew up in and my hometown. Filming will continue for my upcoming August U.S. tour and then it will finish up in Japan. What seems totally normal for me is apparently very strange to all the people putting this thing together.

It seems that you only began focusing the U.S. market again within the past few years. What inspired that change?

Marty Friedman: I was completely content with the way my career was going in Japan, that I had pretty much abandoned the thought of cultivating the U.S. anymore. Plus I didn`t have the time to do that even if I wanted to. My management was against it as working more in the U.S. means a loss of money in Japan. However, the enthusiastic rep from Prosthetic Records came all the way to Tokyo to have meetings with me and my Japanese label, Avex. He passionately pointed out that there are a lot of people in the U.S. who would love to see me play and hear my music.

Coming all the way across the world to try to bring me back made a big impact on me, so I gave it a shot, released the album, Inferno and did 2 U.S. tours. The album was my highest-charting album to date, and the tour was awesome. Now I can`t imagine not wanting to do more in the U.S., hence the new Wall of Sound album and tour in 2017.

Does touring the U.S. so much affect your popularity in Japan in any way?

Marty Friedman: It certainly can. When something good happens in the U.S., word gets back to Japan. It can be impressive to some people in Japan who only know me from this TV show or that TV show to hear about my albums and worldwide touring. It is extremely odd for people who do TV in Japan to have such a diverse “real gig.”

I’ve heard you described as “the Ryan Seacrest of Japan.” Is that a term that you like? Or is there a better way of describing you?

Marty Friedman: I suppose it is because he does a lot of TV shows and I do that as well? I would assume his shows are on a larger scale than many of mine are, as the U.S. is way, way larger than Japan in size. Plus he is a real TV person, and I`m just a guitar player who got wrangled into doing some TV and is still here doing it some 700 shows later. I don’t like or dislike that term. It’s better than “ex-Megadeth lead guitarist.” I would prefer anything to that, as I left Megadeth 17 years ago, and really would appreciate it if the journalists who still use that outdated prefix to stop.

Documentary aside, what’s coming up for you in the coming months?

Marty Friedman: Two new music videos, a U.S. tour and more Japanese TV and radio. I really would like to do more U.S. things, so I am working hard to cultivate the U.S. as best I can. It’s coming along.

Who is in your band these days?

Marty Friedman: Same touring members the Inferno tour: Chargeeee on drums, Kiyoshi on bass, and Jordan on guitar. They outshine me every night and I love it.

Is there anything you haven’t yet accomplished professionally but still hope to?

Marty Friedman: To make better music is the only thing I hope to do. Every time I make an album that I think is better than the previous one, I thank my lucky stars that I have the motivation to do so, as it is a monumental pain in the ass. But I absolutely love it.

I’ve read that your first favorite band was The Ramones. Did you ever play Ramones covers in a band setting?

Marty Friedman: Yes! I love it! If I could do that for a living, I would do it. I`ve done it in the U.S. and in Japan. One time, some friends and I did the entire It’s Alive album in sequence, complete with the exact talk between songs. I play down-strokes until my hands bleed.

I have also read that your wife is an excellent musician. Is music what initially brought you two together?

Marty Friedman: Yes. She is a cellist who plays with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. I was the soloist playing a Rachmaninoff concerto on guitar with them for a Japanese TV show and we met there. It is really strange to have a video of your spouse and you together when neither of you knew each other!

What was your gateway into hard rock and metal? Was it KISS?

Marty Friedman: KISS and Black Sabbath.

When not busy with music, how do you like to spend your free time?

Marty Friedman: Lately there has been zero. I would love to go to the Maldives.

Finally, Marty, any last words for the kids?

Marty Friedman: Your support means the world to me. I hope you love Wall of Sound.

