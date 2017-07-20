Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Life: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Tries To Stay Positive To Survive Jail Time

Abby Lee Miller has officially checked into FCC Victorville prison last week to start her one-year-and-one-day prison sentence for her fraud and money laundering charges last week. Although the Dance Moms star has openly admitted that she won’t survive in the clink, she was trying to keep a positive mind in order for her to serve her 366-day jail time smoothly.

The 50-year-old dance instructor and choreographer is famously known for being a tough mentor to the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition Team members. However, Abby Lee Miller has been nothing but an emotional wreck in her interviews before being locked up.

In an exclusive sit-down for the Dance Moms: Abby Tells All special, Abby Lee Miller admitted that she is not tough enough to survive in prison. She was also seen trying to hold back tears at one point when asked if she was worried about her legacy.

Abby Lee Miller prides herself as a star maker. She is not one to shy away from boasting her capability of putting her students on broadways to work as professional dancers. This is exactly what the Dance Moms star is keeping close to her heart to probably make things easier for her inside the clink.

The ALDC mentor proudly said that she “gave kids a new life” and that’s something that nobody can take away from her.

Abby Lee Miller has also previously said that she planned to get through prison by pretending that she’s “shooting a movie.” The Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition star also noted that she wanted to read more, learn Spanish, and work on a new book while serving her time.

Meanwhile, Abby Lee Miller is expected to change her very expensive taste buds while in prison. The TV personality will only have limited options in the commissary and the meals that she was used to having are definitely not on the stock list.

The millionaire Dance Moms star will have to settle with choices like canned albacore tuna, spam, and ramen noodle packages. Although Abby Lee Miller has enough money to buy whatever she wants and needs, being in jail means that she has to follow all the rules and deal with them.

