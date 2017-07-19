‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bonnie Lockhart Returns, Mimi Not Far Behind?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that a long lost character is headed back to Salem, and one actress will be pulling double duty. The latest DOOL news confirms that the character of Bonnie Lockhart will soon be back in town and that Judi Evans will be portraying her former role as well as her current role of Adrienne Kiriakis.

According to Soap Hub, Judi Evans last appeared as Bonnie Lockhart back in 2007. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Bonnie was the mother of Belle’s best friend, Mimi Lockhart. After Maggie was “killed” by the Salem stalker, aka Marlena Evans, Bonnie cozied up to Mickey Horton and the two eventually got married. However, when it was revealed that Maggie and the rest of the victims weren’t really dead, but being stashed away in “New Salem” by the DiMera family, Mickey left Bonnie out in the cold, and she took for everything she could in the divorce. This means that Maggie likely won’t be happy to see Bonnie back in town, and the two will probably have a tense reunion.

The report reveals that Bonnie Lockhart will return to Days of our Lives this week, and she may have a role in helping Angelica Deveraux in her revenge plot against Adrienne. Some fans can’t help but wonder if Bonnie will mention her daughter, Mimi Lockhart, or if the character could be the next to return to Salem as new head writer, Ron Carlivati’s storylines begin to unfold.

Mimi was a high school friend of Shawn, Belle, Philip, and Chloe. She was best known for being in a relationship with Rex Brady and conning Shawn into marrying her. Mimi and Philip also have a huge connection. When Mimi was married to Shawn, she had used invitro to have a baby via surrogate. Belle and her former husband Philip were also in the process of invitro when there was a shocking mix up. Mimi’s egg was fertilized with Philip’s sperm and Belle’s with Shawn’s sperm. Belle’s pregnancy resulted in her daughter, Claire, while Mimi and Philip decided to sign over the rights to their baby to their surrogate, Lauren.

Bonnie Lockhart’s return could open some interesting doors in Salem, and fans will certainly be interested to find out why she’s back in town and if her daughter Mimi will also return.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of our Lives spoilers? Are you excited to see Bonnie Lockhart back in action?

