Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Allegedly Betrayed Her Husband Before Hooking Up With ‘Batman’ Actor

After ending his 10-year long marriage with Jennifer Garner, Batman v Superman movie star Ben Affleck was recently spotted with his new rumored girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The divorce proceedings of both the new couple with their former partners are still underway but the source close to the alleged couple recently revealed that the star is apparently very happy with his new found love in the SNL producer.

Affleck and Garner filed for divorce back in April and while the two still remain good friends and have appeared in public, it appears that the Pearl Harbor movie star is ready to move on. However, things are not going too well for Lindsay’s estranged husband who recently claimed that he felt betrayed when he heard of his wife cheating on him with the Hollywood hunk.

According to an exclusive report from Daily Mail, Lindsay Shookus’ husband, Kevin Miller has never divorced her because he always believed sooner or later they would reconcile their personal differences. Miller only learned of his wife’s rumored affair six months ago when he was allegedly told by a close friend of the actor about her betrayal.

The report further claimed that Kevin heard the news of his wife’s betrayal over the phone and it apparently blindsided him and it made him realize the end of hope he had for remedying his married life.

People reported that a few partygoers witnessed Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus flirting back in May 2013. It is also being reported that when Garner’s ex-husband appeared for the last time on SNL, Lindsay was still married to Kevin and the new rumored couple only came out as a couple after filing the divorce with Jen and Kevin.

“Whenever he was on Fallon, he would go visit her at SNL,” says a source.

“They were both married at the time, but there was definitely a flirtation.”

A close family member revealed to the Mail that when Kevin heard of her wife’s betrayal, he was devastated and now suspect that the reason behind his separation from his soon to be ex-wife is the Batman movie star.

The family member said, “Kevin thinks Lindsay’s relationship with Ben has been going on for at least three years, everything points to it. But Kevin didn’t find out about it until about six months ago. He got a call from someone as close to Ben as it is possible to be and they told him it was going on.”

The family insider further revealed that as of now, Kevin and Lindsay both are living in their separate apartments in New York City and jointly takes care of their young daughter.

“Kevin and Lindsay live in different apartments in New York and share caring for their daughter. They’ve worked that out really good. Both of them are really good parents. She’s a brilliant mother and he’s a great father, they take very good care of their daughter. She’s a great little girl who loves them both.”

As of now, Ben Affleck’s representatives have not confirmed the truth behind the story reported by Daily Mail.

[Featured Image by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation]