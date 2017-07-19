Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Life: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Admits She Won’t Survive In The Clink

Abby Lee Miller is currently serving her one-year-and-one-day sentence after pleading guilty to her fraud and money laundering cases. The Dance Moms mentor is famously known for being a tough teacher to the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition Team members and their moms, but she has shown her weak side before she checked into FCC Victorville prison last week.

In an exclusive interview for the Dance Moms: Abby Tells All special, the 50-year-old dance instructor and choreographer admitted that she made a lot of mistakes. But despite her tough persona, Abby Lee Miller tearfully noted that she is not brave enough to survive in prison.

One of Abby Lee Miller’s pet peeves is to see her students cry. She would scream at their faces and tell them to save their tears for the pillow. Now that she’s experiencing one of the lowest points of her life, it seems that the Dance Moms star is just too emotional to take her own advice.

Even though Abby Lee Miller is currently trying to change her expensive lifestyle inside the clink, she appears to be in high spirits weeks before her official jail time. Maddie Ziegler’s former mentor was spotted having a good time at the last What Happens at the Abbey premiere party. Miller attended E!’s new reality show and was seen enjoying herself and mingling with the cast despite the circumstances.

Although it seems like Abby Lee Miller was living it up before being locked up in jail, the Dance Moms star has previously tried to hold back her tears and put a brave face on during her first-ever interview after the sentencing. The famously tough teacher was visibly shaken up as reality finally sank in that she’s officially going to prison. Abby Lee Miller said that she would just pretend to be shooting a movie in order for her to keep herself sane and survive the whole thing.

Meanwhile, Abby Lee Miller’s enemies in real life and on the show, Christi Lukasiak, Kelly Hyland, and Minister Dawn, have previously gathered to celebrate the sentence over a glass of champagne. Christi and Kelly also attended the first day of Miller’s sentencing, where they were spotted standing outside the court.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]