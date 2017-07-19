Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2017: Australia Gets Most Expensive Pickup Car, Price To Go As High As $55K

Mercedes-Benz has released pics of its new pickup van, the X-Class 2017. This is going to be the most expensive ute in the Australian market, with the price expected to go as high as $55,000 (AU$70,000). However, the company promises to deliver a “powerful workhorse” with a progressive design.

Until now, Mercedes-Benz did not seem much interested in developing pickup vans. The company, known for its luxury cars, comes up with the X-Class 2017, which boasts of its “enthralling dichotomy” of being stylish and tough at the same time. It will be jointly manufactured by Daimler and the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

According to Merc executive Christian Pohl, the company has been closely watching the Australian ute market since 2013. He said that the company would deliver a product that would be suitable for the Australian consumer. At the same time, Mercedes has no intention to disrespect the Toyota Hilux, the leading ute in Australia last year.

“We are by no means looking arrogantly at Toyota when it comes to Hilux,” News Corp Australia quoted Pohl as saying.

According to the company, its new stylish pickup van is capable of carrying 2,425 pounds in the bed. In addition, it can carry as much as 7,716 pounds. It will need a really strong engine to back up that promise.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2017 is going to be the most powerful diesel in its category. At the same time, it will have progressive safety features that none of its rivals offers at the moment.

The new pickup vehicle for the widely admired car company is expected to arrive Down Under in early 2018. The minimum price of the new Merc pickup van is expected to be $31,000 (AU$40,000).

The X-Class 2017 gets its frame from the Nissan Navara, which is not being sold in the United States at the moment, even though the Nissan Frontier is still in the U.S. market. Mercedes is unsure if the X-Class pickup has any scope in America.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2017 will, however, be sold in Africa, Europe, and South America. According to CNET, European consumers will be able to buy the vehicle in November 2017. The starting price of the Merc pickup in the European market is expected to be €37,000 ($42,758).

