‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Cuts 1: Guest Judge Chris Hardwick Pushes Golden Buzzer For This Powerful Act

America’s Got Talent judge cuts officially began as Chris Hardwick joined resident judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel with host Tyra Banks in scouring the nation for a new breed of artists.

Auditions for AGT Season 12 have officially ended and only a couple of talented acts made it through, including 9-year-old singer Angelica Hale, who wowed Hardwick into pushing the golden buzzer, People reported on Tuesday.

Angelica, who hails from Atlanta, Georgia, sang the empowering song “Girl On Fire” by Alicia Keys as she delivers an astounding performance that surprised America’s Got Talent judges, especially Chris Hardwick.

“I mean, I’m so blown away and you have these sneakers on, you look like this adorable little child and then you open your mouth and I’m like, ‘How do you those pipes fit in that tiny body?'” the 45-year-old actor-comedian and CEO of Nerdist Industries said.

After that, he continued to express his awe at the young singer before finally pressing the golden buzzer.

“You are unbelievable. I just feel like, Angelica, you are the chosen one!”

According to People, America’s Got Talent judge cuts golden buzzer earner Angelica Hale was no ordinary girl. In fact, the outlet revealed that the 9-year-old singer is already in her second life after surviving several health issues, thanks to a life-saving kidney transplant five years ago.

During her AGT auditions, Angelica shared her dream of being the next Whitney Houston.

“I want to be a superstar. I’m so happy to be here because I’ve been watching the show on YouTube and now I’m in it,” she said.

????Tonight's the night! Just a few more hours⏰until @AGT#JudgeCuts with @hardwick & lots of AMAZING talent! So????to be a part of all this!????#AGT???? pic.twitter.com/ekQcR0Uutd — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) July 18, 2017

“And I’m in it to win it.”

Aside from Angelica, six other acts were able to make it through America’s Got Talent judge cuts out of 20 acts from the auditions, per a report from Heavy.

The Masqueraders, a musical act composed of three singers, were able to push through after competing against opera-singing driver Darcy Callus. Also, the astounding act from dog trainer Sarah Carson and her dog Hero was able to make it through America’s Got Talent judge cuts, as well as the Singing Donald Trump.

Other acts with impressive performances that made it to the live shows are Just Jerk Dance Crew as well as the jaw-dropping acts of escape artist Demian Aditya and magician Eric Jones, rounding up a total of seven acts pushing through.

As for golden buzzer acts, Angelica Hale joins 29-year-old deaf musician Mandy Harvey, 16-year-old formerly blind singer Christian Guardino, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, 13-year-old Angelina Green, and the Light Balance dance crew.

Getting ready for @AGT #JudgeCuts in a few min! I drew in a word bubble so it would look like I was singing about a television mount. pic.twitter.com/lTCGFyu3R1 — Chris Hardwick (@hardwick) July 18, 2017

America’s Got Talent judge cut continues to its second round next week with DJ Khaled as the guest judge.

