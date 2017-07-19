Josh Duggar To Talk About Sex Scandals On ‘Counting On,’ Won’t Apologize Because ‘The Devil Made Him Do It’

According to a new report, disgraced Josh Duggar will be returning to the small screen on his sisters’ show, Counting On. Although some have speculated that many of his sisters who appear on the show do not have much of a relationship with him any longer due to the fact that they were victims of sexual molestation in which he was the perpetrator, he will still be confessing his wrongs on camera.

The 19 Kids and Counting star is set to bring in huge ratings when he sits down and talks about his past and owns up to all of his indiscretions, which includes cheating on his wife, registering for the infidelity website Ashley Madison, and molesting some of his younger sisters when he was 12 years old.

The insider who reported this information about Josh Duggar has also stated that the eldest of the mega-size brood won’t be apologizing for his actions though, as he believes that “outside forces,” or the devil, are what made him act in this manner.

The source elaborated on the prodigal son’s re-emergence on the Duggar family franchise.

“Josh will cover everything and he will maintain the family line that God has saved his soul and guided him back to the right path. But one thing you probably won’t hear is that he’s actually sorry, as he believes that external forces were to blame for his behavior.”

Great to be at the museum of the Bible launch event tonight in DC! #BibleMuseum @museumofbible A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Mar 4, 2015 at 6:06pm PST

Despite everything that has happened in Josh Duggar’s life, and his relationship with wife Anna Duggar, the pair are expecting their fifth child any time now. The pair reportedly waited so long for baby No. 5 because Josh’s rehab center did not allow him to kiss or be intimate with his wife until he reached a certain level of trust and showed process in his recovery.

Josh Duggar recently attempted to sue the city of Springdale, Arkansas, along with In Touch Weekly with his sisters, claiming they had outed him as a criminal when he was only 12 years old. The sisters are suing due to the fact that once the police records on their molestations were leaked, although their names were redacted, it was extremely easy for people to figure out which Duggar daughters were victims of their older brother. He has since dropped from the lawsuit, though the sisters are continuing.

According to the source, the Duggar family is hoping that Josh Duggar’s return to the show will bring in lots of ratings for the TLC hit Counting On.

@joshduggar and I had a wonderful afternoon with our friends @living_waters A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Feb 19, 2015 at 3:54pm PST

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Instagram]