‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: New Trailer Previews Claire’s Marriage To Frank, Reunion With Jamie

Outlander Season 3 is right around the corner, and fans could not be more excited about the brand new trailer that Starz dropped on Tuesday. In the new preview for the upcoming season, so many moments are teased, including the highly anticipated print shop scene between Claire and Jamie.

According to Hollywood Life, the newest Outlander Season 3 trailer gave fans exactly what they wanted to see. The preview starts off with scenes of Claire giving birth to her and Jamie’s daughter, Briana, and then flashes to big moments in Briana’s life and Claire’s marriage to Frank. While Claire is trying to make the best of her life, she can not escape her past, or the love she still feels for Jamie.

In the trailer, Claire and Frank‘s relationship is rocky at best. He knows that she is still in love with Jamie and that every time she looks at Briana, she sees his face. While Claire is obviously trying to put on a brave front, she is miserable inside knowing that she wanted to raise her daughter with Jamie, and the feelings have led to a rift between her and her first husband. The two are not on good terms, and Outlander fans who have read the book series know exactly how the story ends for the couple.

Meanwhile, Jamie has survived the Battle of Culloden and returns home to Lallybroch only to find out that his sister has seemingly betrayed him, and the police are waiting for him. Jamie is arrested, and then pieces of his life flash quickly for fans to see.

Meanwhile, the Claire, Briana, and Roger all back in Scotland in their present day lives are looking for clues that Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden, and trying to figure out where he may be so that Claire can return to him through the stones. Claire finds evidence of his life, and then Outlander fans see her after she’s returned to the past and is opening the door to reunite with her lost love for the first time in over 20 years.

The latest Outlander Season 3 trailer has gotten fans even more excited for the upcoming season, and viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting for the show to return to Starz on September 10.

What are your thoughts on the newest Outlander Season 3 trailer?

[Featured Image by Starz]