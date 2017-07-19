‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Spoilers: Find Out Who Got Eliminated Tonight On Season 30 Premiere

We kicked off The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 premiere tonight on MTV, as 15 men and 15 women came back for another season of challenges and drama. These players on The Challenge have played dirty in the past, so they were the perfect choice to come back for the Dirty 30 season. So, who got eliminated on The Challenge XXX premiere tonight? Find out the details below in our The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 spoilers.

Heading into the night, we knew this Season 30 cast was going to be trouble. From Johnny Bananas to Camila, there were some very strong personalities in the mix and all competing for the $1 million prize at the end of it all. We also started with 30 contestants, so either this show is going to last forever, or we are going to have multiple eliminations each week. We find out tonight on The Challenge XXX premiere.

The Arrivals

We kick things off with TJ Lavin, as he is in Colombia, the site for Season 30. The contestants arrive and TJ calls them the “most conniving” players ever. He wants to see which of the players are there to truly win, as he lies and tells them they are playing for $350,000. TJ said he will eventually tell them the truth, but after he sees who really wants it. We find out that CT did not get through customs, so he is back in the United States trying to get his passport worked out and come to The Challenge XXX.

Moving In

The contestants move into the house and pick their beds. We see that Tori and Derrick H. are actually a couple, so we shall see how that plays out. Aneesa is back and hoping to win to pay off some student loans. Brothers Tony and Shane are hoping for a better run together, even though this is an individual season. Then, of course, there is Johnny Bananas, the king of dirty moves on The Challenge.

Alcohol Time

The alcohol is flowing, so will the drama be happening on night 1? It starts with showmances, as Cory seems to have a lot of baggage here. He has slept with Aneesa, Kailah, and Camila and now has his eyes set on Veronica for this season. The ladies though, don’t seem to be too fond of him right now.

No Underwear or Bras

A message comes in from TJ, as the first challenge will be in the morning at 6:30 a.m. The players are all antsy and tired and can’t believe they have to compete in the morning. Apparently, Ashley’s luggage got lost and she is complaining about having no underwear or bras. This continues on and on as she talks about leaving the competition. That was enough for her and she leaves the house and the competition.

The Purge

The players on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 arrive for the first challenge and TJ tells them that Ashley left the game and is gone for the season, and there is no sight of CT yet. Then TJ drops the big bomb, as this first challenge will be “The Purge” and the bottom six players (three guys and three girls) will be eliminated tonight on The Challenge on MTV.

For the challenge, it will be played in three rounds. The first round will consist of them grabbing a big gun barrel and rolling it up a hill. The first four guys and first four girls will get to stay. The rest will be competing in round two and round three.

Round 1

It is a footrace to get to these barrels. With 28 contestants and all of them running up a small road, things get dirty. There is a lot of bumping and grinding with the barrels, but the top four guys are Johnny Bananas, Hunter, Jordan and Derrick K. and they are safe tonight on The Challenge XXX. For the top four girls, we have Kailah, Camila, Aneesa, and Tori staying alive this week.

Round 2

For this round, they will be put into two teams. Each team will have two cannons and they have to carry them up the same road they just went up. The first team to get both their cannons across the finish line wins and is safe tonight. TJ draws names out of a bag for the teams. The pink team loses this one, as they had the strong guys carrying one cannon and that left the second cannon too far behind. That means Shane, Tony, Simone, Latoya, Amanda, Darrell, Cory, Jemmye, Jenna, and Devin will be competing in round 3.

Round 3

This is the final round and six players will be going home tonight on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. For this challenge, they will be grabbing a cannonball and carrying it up the same track. Once on top, they will shoot the cannonball out of the cannon. The male and female winner of this round will be safe tonight, but they will also get to choose which three of their opponents will be going home.

Devin feels he is going to lose, so he is trying to make alliances before the challenge even starts. Cory took off and never looked back, as he easily wins this one for the guys. Jenna does the same thing for the ladies, as she easily wins for the girls. They are both safe, but now need to send home three guys and three girls.

Get your game face on, because the new season of The Challenge premieres Tuesday, July 18th, at 9/8c ???????? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/iGhLg80Xpf — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) July 5, 2017

The Eliminations

It is time for the eliminations on The Challenge XXX. The big decisions are here as Cory and Jenna send home the following.

Girls – Simone, Amanda, and Latoya

Simone, Amanda, and Latoya Guys – Devin, Shane, and Darrell

Redemption House

They may have been eliminated tonight, but the six players arrive at the “Redemption House” and things just got real dirty. They are given no clues right now, but it looks like they will be coming back at some point to wreak some havoc.

What did you think of tonight’s premiere of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30?

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]