‘Little People, Big World’: Details On Molly Roloff’s Bachelorette Party At Oregon Winery Emerge

New details are emerging about Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff’s bachelorette party that happened at a winery after she celebrated her bridal shower with loved ones over the weekend on the Roloff family’s farm in Oregon. The bachelorette party happened after the bridal shower, with wine tasting at the Stoller Family Estate in Oregon, according to In Touch Weekly.

Molly’s bachelorette party came ahead of her wedding to Joel Silvius next month. With only about three weeks left until her wedding, the Roloff girls gathered at the Stoller Family Estate winery in Oregon to celebrate with Molly and posted highlights of the carefree occasion to social media.

Molly is the only daughter of Little People, Big World stars, Matt and Amy Roloff. She is preparing to tie the knot with beau Joel Silvius on August 5, 2017.

Her bridal shower happened on Friday, July 14, at the Roloff family farm in Oregon. It was a fun-filled event, but the real party followed on Saturday at a winery in Oregon. The ladies jumped into a limo late in the evening, on the day after the bridal shower, to party all night at the Stoller Family Estate, a winery in Oregon.

The bridal shower had been a happy occasion, with attendees documenting the event with social media posts that showed the girls having fun and Molly opening up gift packages from her friends and family.

However, boozy fun followed at the bachelorette party on the Stoller Family Estate, where they danced the night away.

Tori enjoyed the wine tasting part of the party so much that she reportedly said she was considering taking up wine tasting as her new favorite hobby.

Photos have emerged online showing the girls inside a limousine on their way to the bachelorette party (see below).

Several photos posted to social media show the girls drinking and posing for photographs with happy smiles as they sipped wine and showed of their dance skills.

Amy and Tori Roloff, who is married to Molly’s older brother, Zach, attended the party. Although Tori had brought her newborn son, Jackson, to the bridal shower, she had to leave the baby at home with his dad Zach to attend the bachelorette party because it was too late for the baby to go out.

Tori documented Molly’s day by sharing photos that give an inside view of the fun at her sister-in-law’s bash.

Photos also showed Molley’s sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, who is married to Jeremy Roloff, having fun at the party.

Audrey also helped to document the bridal shower and the bachelorette party with posts to her Instagram

Isabel Rock, who is dating Molly’s little brother, Jacob Roloff, also attended the party. She also shared highlights of the happy occasion on social media.

“Ain’t no party like a Molly Roloff bachelorette party,” Isabel enthused, according to In Touch Weekly.

Probably the happiest person on Molly’s day was her 52-year-old mom, Amy. Amy Roloff showed up at the party and Tori posted photos and a video captioned “party crasher” in which the Roloff matriarch shows off super dance skills on the floor.

“This girl! Molly Jo is one awesome beautiful woman. What a wonderful weekend sharing with her – bridal shower and all,” pround mom Amy shared excitedly to her Instagram. “Making final wedding plans today before she takes off for Spokane today. Can’t believe my girl is going to be married in about 20 days. I’m so happy for her.”

Fans who have been missing Molly because she does not have a role in Season 12 of the TLC reality TV series have been following her life on social media. She moved from Roloff’s family farm to a college in Spokane, Washington, to study accounting.

She and Joel currently live in Spokane where she has a job as an accountant. Joel is a reporting analyst, according to In Touch Weekly.

