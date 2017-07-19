‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Fiance Nathan Griffith Responds To Her Treatment Of Kaiser On Twitter

Jenelle Evans was blasted on Twitter last night for her treatment of Kaiser, and while she brushed off the mom-shamers, her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, had plenty to say.

As fans on Twitter accused the Teen Mom 2 star of being allegedly abusive and hating her 3-year-old son, Griffith told fans that some structure and love would go a long way with their child. He also said that Kaiser’s behavior wasn’t his fault.

“He can definitely be a handful but it’s not his fault,” Griffith told fans on July 17.

Then, after a fan suggested that both parents needed to be on board in order for a child to have structure, Griffith agreed and said that he had previously brought up the issue with Jenelle Evans and her current fiance, David Eason.

Although Griffith didn’t say much about his co-parenting relationship with Jenelle Evans, he said that his relationship with his former wife, the mother of his daughter Emery, is quite healthy. In fact, he’s been known to spend family time with her and her husband.

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith dated for a few years and welcomed son Kaiser in 2014. However, just months after Griffith proposed to the reality star during a trip to St. Thomas, they called it quits and she moved on with David Eason, the father of her third child, 5-month-old Ensley.

Jenelle Evans also has an older son, 7-year-old Jace, from a previous relationship.

Jenelle Evans has been targeted with backlash online in the past, but after Monday night’s Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2 showed the reality star being physically rough with her son, fans were left in shock and took to Twitter to express their disapproval of the behavior. One fan even accused the longtime reality star of tossing her son around like he was a “rag doll.”

During the episode, both Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seen complaining about caring for Kaiser as they attempted to move from their old home.

