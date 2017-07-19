’90 Day Fiance’: Danielle Mullins Spills On Whether She And Mohamed Ever Had Sex

90 Day Fiance‘s Danielle Mullins has been fighting to get her ex, Mohamed Jbali, deported back to Tunisia pretty fiercely. So fiercely that the reality TV star is ready to declare an annulment so that the he will be taken from the country immediately.

According to some of the laws in the United States, if a person with a green card divorces an American citizen, it doesn’t necessarily mean deportation. Instead, an annulment would do the trick, and it’s just what 90 DayFiance‘s Danielle has been angling for.

Mohamed Jbali seemingly disappeared for a while, and fans were wondering what happened to him and if he had been sent back to Tunisia. However, after his new lady love in Miami, Jbali found himself in Port Richey where he was working as a driver. Danielle was able to locate him and serve him with the annulment papers, and it was all captured for 90 Day Fiance cameras.

According to Danielle’s court liaison, there may not be grounds for an annulment. Although Danielle wanted to list fraud as a reason for it, the court liaison said that was grounds for a divorce.

In order to be granted an annulment, it seems the pair would have to have never consummated their marriage, but unfortunately for Danielle, they actually have.

This means, of course, that the pair cannot get an annulment, but she went deeper into the tragic tale. The pair evidently only had sex one time, as Mohamed was offended by her body odor and she often complained about him not being interested in her sexually.

Mohamed Jbali disappeared from social media for a while, prompting many fans of 90 Day Fiance to ask whether or not he had been deported back to Tunisia. However, his silence was likely two-fold, partially so he could resurface at a later date and partially because TLC was not happy with the information he was sharing.

90 DayFiancé‘s Mohamed Jbali got into hot water when he live streamed the court session he and Danielle had for their divorce.

Since then, his Instagram has been made private, he has neglected his Twitter, and his Facebook page has been taken over by someone who really, really likes Troll Dolls.

[Featured Image by TLC]