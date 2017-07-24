What Does Conor McGregor Really Stand To Lose?

The upcoming bout on August 26, 2017, between the undefeated 5-Division winning boxing giant Floyd Mayweather vs. the highly charismatic UFC Lightweight Champion. Both are providing plenty of indelible fuel and fervor, potentially earning a staggering $606.1 million from combined ticket sales, PPV purchases and current bets in the Nevada circuit. ESPN had this to say regarding the potential earnings for the fight overall “Adding up all the major money categories, Mayweather-McGregor will give the historical super fight, Mayweather-Pacquiao, a run for its money, but it will fall short. When all is tallied up, from all the categories, Mayweather’s fight against Pacquiao will be worth $17.4 million more overall.” Certainly, this is may or may not hold a candle to the historic Mayweather/Pacquiao fight, there’s something to be said of a fight between the undefeated world boxing champ going toe-to-toe with the UFC Lightweight Champion.

While it could be said that, with the recent press release tour they undertook that involved everything from explicative-laden pin-stripe suits to Mayweather showering money on a half-dressed McGregor, what is it the man stands to lose? To be frank, not a whole lot… You see, while Daily Starwent on record to say, “The pairs’ exact earnings won’t be known until after the fight as they’ve both signed a confidentiality agreement preventing them from talking about the subject.” McGregor is projected to earn what many believe to be a cool $75 million regardless of the outcome of the fight.

While there’s no doubt that with the absorbent amount that’ll be made from projected PPV sales at $475 Million and ticket sales for the obviously soon-to-sellout bout looking to bring in $77.1 million, will the possibility of a loss in an essentially expedition “Sensationalist” bout for a UFC veteran turning to make a boxing debut? Sure, the smarmy Irishman has boasted of his fighting skill in and out of the ring, but considering he’s looking to take on tactically defensive undefeated champion in the ring for his boxing debut could certainly prove to be a gut-check for McGregor should he lose the match. With that said, hopefully, McCregor’s trainer John Kavanagh’s motto of “Win or Learn” will prove to be more than just a footnote in the crazy antics of the temperamental Conor McGregor.

