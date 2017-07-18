Taco Bell Fight Between Manager And Employee Caught On Video

Things got out of hand when a former Taco Bell employee showed up reportedly to pick up her last paycheck.

The incident perhaps gives a new meaning to exit interview or what the New York Post described as Taco “Hell.”

The cell phone video of the chaotic altercation between the woman and the assistant manager of the Converse, Texas, fast-food restaurant has gone viral, and is definitely NSFW for language, especially the liberal use of the B-word among other expletives.

At the beginning of the footage, both the ex-employee and the manager appear to fling ice tea dispensers at each other, covering the floor in liquid in the process. The former worker then marches behind the counter with her teenage son to confront the manager, prompting the manager to take off his shirt and challenge the youngster to a fight.

The woman, who multiple news reports identify as Margarita, continues to argue with the manager, similarly identified as Arturo, while holding a metal spatula in her hand. Later in the video, the son appears to trash the front counter.

After what seems like an eternity, but is only about four minutes in elapsed time, a large contingent of cops arrive and take the mom and her son into custody. Officers can be heard advising the manager to calm down and put his shirt back on.

What specifically prompted the fight has yet to be disclosed.

At one point in the video, the manager rips off his shirt shouting, "I'll fight you b–ch! Do something b–ch!" https://t.co/cJAIgxVsc5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2017

As of yesterday, the Daily Mail was unable to locate any arrest records “for a suspect named Margarita on criminal damage or trespassing charges” in Bexar County, Texas.

There does seem to something about fast-food outlets that tends to gets the adrenalin flowing, although the violence is usually between customers and workers.

For example, earlier this month, three female McDonald’s customers irate over a broken ice cream machine allegedly jumped the counter and physically attacked an employee. The flurry about the McFlurry machine occurred at a McDonald’s restaurant in Daytona Beach, Florida. The dispute got started when the three women, two of whom were reportedly teenagers, pulled up to the drive-thru and tried to order ice cream, at which point they were told the machine was down for maintenance. When they entered the store and spotted a customer eating ice cream, emotions began running high, and the meltdown began.

WATCH: Tea dispensers fly, shirt comes off in viral video of fight at SA area Taco Bell https://t.co/KjA9GLka9o #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/5Cmaw9yA4E — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) July 17, 2017

Watch the video of the Taco Bell fight in Converse, Texas, which is about 15 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio.

[Featured Image by Gerald Herbert/AP Images]