Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Dating After Divorce?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been linked to dating rumors for the past several months but according to a new report, neither party is ready to move on with someone new.

Although it has been 10 months since the pair parted ways after two years of marriage and six kids, a source close to the actress recently claimed that both she and Pitt are committed solely to their family as they continue to work through the ins and outs of their impending divorce.

“Angelina and Brad are both fully focused on the children, and really aren’t interested in getting into a relationship with anyone else at this time,” a source close to Angelina Jolie told Hollywood Life on July 18.

The source also claimed that Brad Pitt, who has been linked to Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie, and Sienna Miller in the months since his split from Angelina Jolie, wasn’t in the headspace to be dating anyone new. Instead, he was focusing on his children, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and his sobriety.

According to the Hollywood Life source, the breakup between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which was preceded by fictional rumors of an affair with Marion Cotillard, has been super difficult for their six children. So, rather than add a third party into their family dynamic, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly doing their best to make their kids’ transition into a split family home as easy as possible.

As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children are still getting used to being shuttled back and forth between their parents’ homes in Los Feliz.

As for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the insider went on to say that their September 2016 split was touch and noted that they are still processing where they went wrong. The source also said that they have each been doing tons of self-reflecting in the months since they parted ways.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 and requested she be given full physical custody of their children. However, in the months since their messy breakup, she and Pitt reportedly came to an agreement that worked for both of them and is now each able to see their kids on their own time.

