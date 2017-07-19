‘Overwatch’ Hero Doomfist Takes Inspiration From Classic Fighting Games, Releases Next Week

After weeks of being tested on the public test realm, Doomfist is finally coming to Overwatch. In a new developer video, creators of the first-person shooter detail Doomfist, his origins, and finalize the character’s release date. Although the gauntlet and the name Doomfist are predominant in the game since its launch, players will finally meet the character next week.

Doomfist is a melee character primarily with only one ranged attack that generates ammo over time. In the developer preview, it is stated that his gameplay is reminiscent of classic fighting games as players can chain combos of melee abilities together. Players will get a chance to master his abilities when Doomfist releases on July 27 according to the game’s official Facebook page.

The upcoming Overwatch hero features many mobile melee attacks that provide a short-lived personal shield to the character. An ability like Seismic Slam lets Doomfist jump into the fray pulling enemies toward him while Rocket Punch lets him charge up a punch that will propel him toward a target.

Linking in a Rising Uppercut with these abilities allows the character to control another by launching them into the air. Finally, as described on the Overwatch website, Doomfist’s ultimate ability gives him a chance to plan his next attack. Meteor Strike sends Doomfist into the air while he chooses a location to descend upon with great damage.

The character and the gauntlet are fairly iconic to Overwatch players since first being mentioned in one of the game’s early cinematic videos. The gauntlet is viewed in one cinematic as Reaper and other Talon agents are working to steal it, but the Doomfist character was only recently revealed.

As the Inquisitr reported, the lore behind the character includes Talon allegedly breaking Akande Ogundimu out of prison. After defeating many OR-15 units, Ogundimu is reunited with the gauntlet and Doomfist is ready for combat.

Doomfist is the fourth character added post-launch to Overwatch. Ana, Sombra, and Orisa came before him as free content releases to the game. The turnaround from announcement to release of Doomfist is brief, only three weeks, just like the release of Orisa. In addition to new characters, new maps and modes are also added to Overwatch in free patches.

