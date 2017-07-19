‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Who Gets Evicted Next From ‘BB19’ Cast?

Big Brother 19 spoilers now dictate who is getting evicted on Thursday night (July 20). While there might be some mystery surrounding how the final vote total will look, many of the BB19 cast members already have an idea of who they want to send packing this week. Subscribers watching on the CBS live feeds may have already seen some of the strong hints about where the house is leaning for the Week 3 Eviction Ceremony.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Veto Ceremony already took place, dictating who will be on the block at the July 20 Eviction Ceremony. Those past Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Alex Ow is the Head of Household this week and she nominated Dominique Cooper and Jessica Graf for eviction. Jason Dent then won the Power of Veto but declined to use it when given the chance. He prefers to see Dominique get voted out, but didn’t want to take the risk of an alliance member taking Jessica’s place if he saved her.

That leaves the BB19 cast to vote on Dominique Cooper or Jessica Graf on Thursday night, with 10 people eligible to place votes this time around. What they don’t know is that the lady who gets voted out will then have an immediate chance to work her way back into the house during a special competition show on Friday night (July 21).

Unless something changes between Tuesday evening (July 18) and the Eviction Ceremony in roughly 48 hours, this could become the most one-sided vote of the season. Dominique Cooper is about to get sent packing in a 10-0 vote unless someone decides to throw a vote in the other direction to stir things up. It certainly sounds like something that Paul Abrahamian would do, as he convinced Kevin Schlehuber to do it just last week when he voted to evict Ramses Soto instead of Cody Nickson.

#TFW bae is flirting w/ another woman right in front of you. Head to the #BBLF to see what the HGs are up to: https://t.co/LskvfCcucp #BB19 pic.twitter.com/4n4GcFSn2d — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 18, 2017

For anyone who hasn’t been paying attention, there is a special episode of Big Brother airing at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Friday (July 21). During that episode, the first four evicted houseguests (not counting Megan Lowder, who self-evicted) will play for a chance to get back inside the BB19 house. Dominique Cooper will likely play against Jillian Parker, Cody Nickson, and Cameron Heard for a second chance this season. That will lead to a lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers over the weekend, especially when it comes to figuring out the new alliances.

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images]