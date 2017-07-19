Kenny Rogers Announces Final Performance Date For Farewell Concert With Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss & More

Kenny Rogers announced his intent to retire in September 2015 and now he revealed the date for his final performance. The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee said that he will conclude his 60-year career after one last concert tour which is expected to end in October.

On July 18, the singer relayed that he will have his last performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 25. The show was titled “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” and some of his music icon friends will be there to perform with him.

The ultimate show will celebrate Kenny’s Rogers’ illustrious career and will feature Dolly Parton as very special guest. Fox News reported that performers will also include Alison Krauss, Idina Menzel, The Flaming Lips, Little Big Town, Elle King, and Jamey Johnson. The list of other guests will be confirmed in the coming days.

The highlight of the concert will be Roger’s last-ever performance with his usual duet partner, Dolly Parton. The two had their very first duet in 1983 when they sang “Islands In The Stream,” a track that ranked No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100.

Rogers and Parton teamed up again in 1985 to sing “Real Love” which was a hit as well. Their collaboration produced two more hits which include “Love Is Strange” in 1990 and “You Can’t Make Old Friends” in 2013.

It has been 12 years since the pair performed together in public and the upcoming concert will only be the third time they will do a duet on stage in 27 years. Speaking to Billboard, Rogers said the following.

“This will be our last time on stage – forever. It will be worthwhile to come and see that.”

At the farewell concert, Rogers and his fans will be able to look back over all the decades they spent together. There will be short clips showing the singer’s debut until he rose to fame, and this will surely be a touching moment of a trip down the memory lane.

Throughout his career, Kenny Rogers has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide. In 2013, he was inducted into the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame.

Finally, as per Rolling Stone, tickets for “All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will be available starting July 21. It was also revealed that part of the show’s earnings would be donated to the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center and T.J. Martell Foundation.

