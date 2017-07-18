‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson Is Done Talking About Brooks Ayers, Claims Donn Gunvalson Marriage Is More Relevant

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t understand why everyone is so curious about her relationship with Brooks Ayers.

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she was confronted by a caller who wanted to know where her past relationship with Ayers stood.

“Why doesn’t anybody talk about Donn [Gunvalson]? I was married to Donn for 20 years,” Vicki Gunvalson noted, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on July 18.

As Vicki Gunvalson explained to the caller, who also wanted to know when she had last spoken to Ayers, she and her former boyfriend were only together for about four and a half years. In addition, she continued, they were never engaged and never married.

“There is no status with Brooks. He has moved on,” Vicki Gunvalson added.

Vicki Gunvalson split from Brooks Ayers in 2015 and began dating her current boyfriend Steve Lodge months later. Since then, she has been enjoying her time with Lodge and often shares photos of the two of them together and with her family. Lodge has even been known to hang out with Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, who was quite critical of her past relationship with Ayers.

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge have been seen together on The Real Housewives of Orange County and throughout the 12th season, fans will surely see tons more of the reality couple.

In June of last year, Vicki Gunvalson appeared during another episode of Watch What Happens Live and revealed that her daughter had given her boyfriend a thumbs up. As a report by The Daily Dish revealed at the time, Gunvalson loved that her family was so supportive of her relationship with Lodge and noted that her family relationship was great.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to discuss the idea of a future marriage, revealing that while she was in no rush to walk down the aisle at the time, she was open to the possibility of a wedding with Lodge.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

