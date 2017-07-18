‘Dancing With The Stars’ Newlywed Julianne Hough Keeps Her Figure Trim By Loving The Carbs!

Newlywed Julianne Hough has been actively posting on Instagram, photos from her dreamy, tropical honeymoon with new husband, hockey player Brooks Laich. What has everyone talking about is a photo of her incredible abs!

What does she eat to keep her figure looking so amazing? Although she insists her big indulgence is four dark chocolate covered almonds, but she swears that she has to eat carbs to keep from cheating with pasta and pizza. According to People, Julianne Hough follows a 1526-calorie-a-day daily diet, that keeps her figure in check.

She starts out her day with a green juice, before she heads out for her workout. This energizing concoction includes one cucumber, spinach, kale, pear, celery, carrot, green apple, ginger, lemon, and beets. She gets natural sweetness from the fruit and beets, as well as a lot of vitamins from the cornucopia of veggies.

After her workout, Julianne will dig into a breakfast of two steamed eggs, made over easy. Eschewing any bread, they are served with sliced tomatoes and avocado. Loading up on the more satisfying higher-fat veggie, the avocado will keep her energized through her busy, active morning.

Instead of a latte, she drinks a cup of English Breakfast Tea, with Stevia in the raw and skim milk. She did live in England as a child, so she continues to drink her tea English-style!

Throughout the day, Julianne keeps hydrated by drinking between four and six glasses of water. She makes sure she keeps her body moving, and will take a yoga break even during her hectic schedule.

She told US Magazine that she is careful to include carbs in every meal. She explains that eliminating carbs can backfire if she deprives herself too much!

“I think when you deprive yourself, that’s when you crave pasta and pizza.”

A good example of not depriving herself, Julianne’s mid-morning pick-me-up treat is an Apple Pie smoothie, her third meal of the morning. This is a recipe taken from celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. Julianne’s high-protein drink is made from five raw almonds, a red apple, a small frozen banana, six ounces of plain Greek yoghurt, a half cup of almond milk and a half teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

Lunchtime features a boneless, skinless chicken breast. This is served over mixed greens and veggies including tomatoes, cucumbers, hearts of palm, almonds, edamame, and banana peppers. The dressing is a mix of the heart-healthy olive oil, and squeezed lemon.

By the middle of the afternoon, a lot of people head to the vending machine. Not Julianne! Her mid-afternoon snack is an orange.

At dinner, she will enjoy six ounces of baked salmon, with sliced lemon, olive oil and rosemary. This is served with two cups of sautéed spinach, that is spiced with pink salt. She will enjoy a LaCroix seltzer water with her dinner, for a festive fizz.

At the end of the day, her dessert is her indulgence: four dark chocolate covered almonds, although she confesses, that if she does have a sweet craving, she will eat some plain dark chocolate to satisfy that need for something sweet.

Yet, despite not posting any sort of whole grain bread, or sweet potatoes on her daily food menu, Julianne insists that she does eat them. She explains the the key is to eat the right ones.

“Everybody is so afraid of carbs — they talk about them in a negative way, like, ‘Carbs make me fat or bloated’ — but just pick the right one and have a little bit.”

Why else does Julianne enjoy carbs? She insists she eats them “because they make my brain click on and everything else is able to function.”

Obviously, Julianne has struggled with her battle with carbs. Currently, a lot of dieters are avoiding carbs altogether, and it appears that Julianne was one of them. Now, she no longer avoids carbs. She knows that they are her friend.

“I thought they were my enemy, but they’re actually my best friend.”

