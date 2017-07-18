Sarah Hyland Hacked: Nude Photos Of ‘Modern Family’ Star Reportedly Leak

Sarah Hyland has reportedly been hacked and had private nude photos stolen.

The Modern Family star was allegedly targeted by a hacker who gained access to her personal images and stole explicit private nude photos of the actress in various states of undress.

The naked photo leak was confirmed by Gossip Cop, and the outlet is claiming that the 26-year-old actress, who shot to fame playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, is aware of the hack and is considering legal action against the site that posted the nude images online this week.

According to Gossip Cop, a source close to the actress confirmed that Hyland “plans on taking legal action against any outlet that publishes the explicit material” that has been stolen and published online without her permission.

The outlet also claimed that the website Celeb Jihad is at least one of the sources who posted the personal photos online and noted that the outlet “has faced potential lawsuits in the past for sharing illegally obtained nude photos” of various celebrities.

Hyland has not officially commented on the nude photo scandal just yet, though Radar Online alleged that the leaked images said to be of the Modern Family actress feature a woman showing off a whole lot of skin and posing both topless and bottomless in a robe.

In another photo leaked online, the site claimed that the woman can be seen kissing a man who looks like Sarah’s former boyfriend, Matt Prokop, who she split with in April of 2014, while also nude.

Hyland is now dating British actor Dean Sherwood, who she was first linked to in October of 2014.

Sarah’s alleged hack comes shortly after a slew of other famous females were targeted by hackers earlier this year in what was dubbed The Fappening 2.0.

A slew of female celebrities had naked and semi-nude photos stolen and posted online prior to Sarah’s alleged leak this week, including Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Amanda Seyfried, Alison Brie, and Suki Waterhouse.

It’s not yet clear if the wave of hackings were related or if the person who stole Sarah’s nude images is also responsible for any of the other naked leaks over the past few months.

But while Hyland hasn’t officially commented yet, this isn’t the first time Sarah has been hit by a naked photo scandal.

Back in 2014, Hyland was alleged to have been caught up in the huge wave of leaked nude photos of female celebrities which was dubbed The Fappening.

Hollywood Life claimed at the time that the Modern Family star was one of a number of big names to have been targeted and was supposedly worried that the hacker had more naked photos and information that they could have been preparing to leak to the world.

“[Sarah] hates the invasion of privacy and is worried that the hackers have more info on her with money and passwords,” a source told the site at the time.

It’s not clear when the nude images alleged to be of Hyland were taken.

Do you think Sarah Hyland should pursue legal action amid the alleged naked photo leak?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]